Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.33 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.96 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period.

Automotive acoustic systems are used to reduce vehicle noise by blocking and absorbing road and structural noise. Acoustic engineering services involve planning, developing, testing, and simulating vehicle sounds to achieve acceptable interior cabin noise levels. Stricter vehicle noise regulations and the demand for comfortable and luxurious interior cabins are driving the market. The trend of engine downsizing is expected to create opportunities for the global automotive acoustic engineering market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.96 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.33 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.13% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Regulatory pressures. Consumer demands for comfort and luxury. Advancements in engine technologies.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market?

The market is concentrated. A few players hold the major share of the market. These key players are expanding by developing new research and manufacturing facilities to gain more market share.

The significant players in the global automotive acoustic engineering services market are,

Siemens Digital Industries Software (Siemens AG)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental Engineering Services GmbH (Continental AG)

Bertrandt AG

Schaeffler Engineering GmbH

Autoneum Holding Ltd

IAC Acoustics (Catalyst Acoustics Group)

AVL List GmbH

EDAG Engineering Group AG

FEV Group GmbH

Spectris PLC

Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

Key Highlights from the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Report :

Popularity of Powertrain Applications

The powertrain segment is dominating the global automotive acoustic engineering services market.

Regulations set by organizations like the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and local implementations help control powertrain noise emissions.

Vehicle manufacturers conduct powertrain tests to comply with standards, including sound pressure levels and powertrain integrity tests under different load conditions.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Market

The increasing EV adoption, government initiatives, and industry collaborations are expected to drive the adoption of automotive acoustic engineering services across different vehicle propulsion systems in Asia-Pacific.

China, with its large automotive market, saw over 21.39 million passenger cars sold in 2021, presenting a substantial opportunity for automotive acoustic engineering providers.

Japan is expected to see notable deployment of automotive acoustic engineering services in EVs. The Japanese government doubled incentives for EVs and subsidized charging infrastructure to catch up with other matured economies.

In India, automakers are partnering with research institutes to focus on electric and autonomous vehicles, indicating the growth potential for automotive acoustic engineering services.





What are the Latest Developments in the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market?

In May 2022, Genesis developed cutting-edge noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) technology and testing to improve cabin refinement for its first all-electric model, the GV60.

In April 2022, At LogiMAT, Bosch introduced an innovative collision warning system that informs forklift drivers with auditory and visual indications in unsafe scenarios.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Based on Process, Software, Application, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, and Geography

By Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Designing Development Testing

By Software (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Calibration Vibration Other Software

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Interior Body and Structure Powertrain Drivetrain

By Vehicle Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicle

By Propulsion Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Internal Combustion Engine Electric and Plug-In Hybrid

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South America Rest of the World



