Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Revenues to Reach USD 490.82 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 264.75 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period.

Global air travel has increased substantially in the past two decades, with Europe experiencing notable growth. The European airport construction industry is growing with ongoing infrastructure projects. To manage rising air passenger traffic and improve operations, European airports are upgrading their baggage handling systems. The integration of information technology in logistics and baggage management, including technologies like artificial intelligence and RFID, enhances service quality and efficiency, reducing mishandled baggage instances.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 264.75 million Market Size (2028) USD 490.82 million CAGR (2023-2028) 13.14% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers IT integration in logistics and baggage management. Growth in the airport construction industry.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market?

The market is moderately fragmented in nature, with several global and local players catering to the need for large, medium, and small airports in Europe. A few major players are currently dominating the market, which is witnessing a lot of collaborations between technology companies and baggage handling system manufacturers for developing smart baggage management systems. Winning contracts with major airports has become a crucial factor in generating more revenue.

The significant players in the European airport baggage handling systems market are,

Alstef Group SAS

BEUMER Group

Vanderlande Industries BV

Siemens AG

Daifuku Co. Ltd

SITA

BB Computerteknikk AS

Ammega Group BV

PSI Logistics GmbH

Lift All AB

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report - The airport baggage handling systems market size is estimated at USD 1.51 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.84% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The airport baggage handling systems market size is estimated at USD 1.51 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.84% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Report - The European airport passenger screening systems market size is expected to grow from USD 559.81 million in 2023 to USD 865.69 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report :

Significant Growth in Large Airports

The large airports in Europe with above 40 million passenger handling capacity are expected to witness significant growth in the baggage handling systems market in the coming years. More airports are entering this segment due to an increase in air passengers and airport modernization programs.

Rising passenger numbers and expenditure on modernization are driving the market's growth. Frankfurt International Airport, for example, is undergoing expansion with a USD 5.7 billion investment, including a new Terminal 3 to be operational by 2026. Similar expansion projects are happening in various countries, generating demand for new baggage handling systems.

Poland's new Warsaw Solidarity Airport, with a capacity of 40 million passengers in the first phase, plans to integrate air, rail, and road transport, creating demand for baggage handling systems.

High Growth Potential in France

France is expected to experience remarkable growth in the airport baggage handling systems market over the upcoming years. The country has seen a high rate of air passenger traffic growth due to various factors like the development of medium and small-sized airports and work and education opportunities.

To address the growing terrorism concerns in Europe, France has invested in efficient airport security solutions for baggage scanning.

Infrastructure projects like the terminal expansion of Marseille Provence International Airport and the addition of a new terminal at Charles de Gaulle Airport (due to the Paris Olympics 2024) will boost passenger handling capacity and drive the demand for baggage handling systems.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market?



In March 2023, Alstef Group, based in France, signed a USD 11.06 million contract to supply a new baggage handling system for Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2 with a capacity of up to 2,400 bags per hour.

In December 2022, Alstef Group received a contract to upgrade the baggage handling system at Strasbourg Airport (SXB) in France.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Based on Airport Capacity and Geography.

By Airport Capacity (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Up to 15 million 15-25 million 25-40 million Above 40 million





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

North America Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report - The North American airport baggage handling systems market size is estimated at USD 475.47 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 918.70 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.08% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The North American airport baggage handling systems market size is estimated at USD 475.47 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 918.70 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.08% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Middle East & Africa Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report - The Middle East & Africa airport baggage handling systems market size is estimated at USD 82.40 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 133.25 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Middle East & Africa airport baggage handling systems market size is estimated at USD 82.40 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 133.25 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Asia-Pacific Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report - The Asia-Pacific airport baggage handling systems market size is estimated at USD 0.61 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment