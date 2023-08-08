United States Cybersecurity Market Revenues to Reach USD 108.31 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United States Cybersecurity Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 73.41 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period.

Cybersecurity solutions refer to those functions that help an organization detect and tackle cyber threats of all kinds. Cyber threats are referred to as internet-based attempts by hackers to acquire and disrupt sensitive company data.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 73.41 billion Market Size (2028) USD 108.31 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.09% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the prevalence of cyberattacks. Increase in the expenditure of businesses on information security solutions.

Who are the Top Companies in the United States Cybersecurity Market?

The market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of many dominant companies and SME vendors across different regions. These companies are constantly trying to gain market share through partnerships and product developments.

The significant players in the US cybersecurity market are,

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Intel Security (Intel Corporation)

F5 Networks Inc.

AVG Technologies

IDECSI Enterprise Security

FireEye Inc.

Cyberark Software Ltd

Key Highlights from the United States Cybersecurity Market Report :

Demand for Identity Access Management is Driving the Market

With gradual digitalization all around the country, access control depends hugely upon the digital identity of an employee. As a result, in modern enterprises, identity and access management (IAM) has become a priority.

Organizations all around the United States depend greatly upon electronic data, smart devices, and computer networks to connect their daily operations. As a result, demand for identity access management solutions has increased over time.

The Market is Boosted by the BFSI Segment

The BFSI sector has a massive customer base and, at the same time, is one of those crucial infrastructure segments that face multiple cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Banking sectors in the region are proactively incorporating the use of data security systems to prevent and tackle cyber-attacks.

What are the Latest Developments in the United States Cybersecurity Market?

In March 2022, Google Cloud made the announcement that it was acquiring the cybersecurity firm, Mandiant. This acquisition aimed at emphasizing the importance of cyber security for all organizations, big or small.

In March 2022, a merger agreement was signed by HelpSystems to acquire AlertLogic. The MDR solutions of AlertLogoc focused on decreasing the overall risk of cyber-attacks.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United States Cybersecurity Market Based on Offering, Deployment, and End User:

By Offering (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Security Type Cloud Security Data Security Identity Access Management Network Security Consumer Security Infrastructure Protection Other Security Types Services

By Deployment (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cloud On-premise

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Government & Defense IT and Telecommunication Other End Users



