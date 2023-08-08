Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.98 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 9.75 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

The main purpose of a management consultancy firm is to boost the overall efficiency of an organization. A consultancy examines the functioning and process of an organization to detect existing organizational inefficiencies. These inefficiencies can include high raw material expenses and HR policies.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.75 billion Market Size (2028) USD 11.98 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Strong development in the economy. Regulatory changes in the financial sector.

Who are the Top Companies in the Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of both local and international players. Notable players in the Middle East & African management consulting services market are,

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Mckinsey & Company

Arif Kitchlew Management Consultancy (AKMC)

Decision Management Consultants LLC

Proclipse Consulting

Alpha Equity Management Consultancy

Vrri Consultancy

Kaizen Consulting Group DMCC

A&Z Management Consultants

Affility Consulting

NH Management

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

KPMG

Key Highlights from the Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Report :

Healthcare and Life Sciences Sector Expected to Dominate the Market

A healthcare consulting firm provides its services to organizations belonging exclusively to the healthcare industry.

The healthcare and life sciences industries benefit from a wide range of services offered by consulting firms, which may include healthcare transformation, patient safety, and digital IT.

A Significant Market Share is Held by Saudi Arabia

Pertaining to the strategies implemented by the government and organizations, the management consulting services market in Saudi Arabia has grown significantly in recent years.

The main driver of the market in Saudi Arabia is Saudi Vision 2030, which is a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing the country’s dependency on oil and setting up new organizations.

What are the Latest Developments in the Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market?

In April 2023, a partnership was announced between Clausematch and Varri Consultancy. The purpose of the partnership was to combine expertise with technology to offer clients top-notch advisory services.

In January 2023, a dedicated legal practice was established by EY as an expansion of its MENA law offering.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Based on Service Type, End-User Industry, and Country:

By Service Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Operations Consulting Strategy Consulting Financial Advisory Technology Advisory Other Service Types

By End-User Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Financial Services Life Sciences and Healthcare IT and Telecommunications Government Energy Other End-User Industries

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



