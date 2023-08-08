High Bar Brands expands its iconic brand portfolio with the acquisition of Dieter's Accessories

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands, a leading provider of commercial vehicle solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dieter’s Accessories, a renowned manufacturer of heavy-duty truck parts and stainless steel accessories.

“We are excited to welcome Dieter’s Accessories into our family of brands,” said Christopher ‘CT’ Thorpe, President & CEO of High Bar Brands. “Dieter’s reputation for 40 years of exceptional quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceeding customer expectations and providing customer solutions. This international acquisition marks an exciting milestone for us and represents a platform for further growth in Canada and the US.”

Based in Cambridge, Ontario, Dieter’s Accessories is a manufacturer specializing in stainless steel parts, including grilles, visors, cab skirts, fender guards, and lighting products. Dieter’s also has an aftermarket brand under the Panelite nameplate, which was acquired by Dieters in 2010.

“We are thrilled with our new relationship with HBB,” Dieter’s President, Peter Hohendorn said. “The management team and I saw HBB as the best fit to take Dieter’s to the next level while sharing our core beliefs and family values.”

Thorpe emphasized the synergy of Dieter’s distribution through the OEM and aftermarket channels, which presents a significant opportunity for the High Bar Brands portfolio.

“With over 3,500 HBB distributors, our strong presence in the aftermarket will greatly enhance the Panelite brand,” Thorpe explained. “Moreover, Dieter’s long-tenured relationships with key, heavy-duty OEMs will further drive our growth in that segment of the market across all of HBB brands.”

Hohendorn will remain invested in the company and, following a period of transition, will remain as a consultant for the company. Dieter’s Accessories joins Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing, and Viking Mud Flaps as part of High Bar Brands’ expanding portfolio.

“We are highly selective when it comes to adding brands to our iconic portfolio, ensuring these brands align with our strategic goals of delivering high-quality parts through our extensive distribution network. The Dieters/Panelite brands exemplify this approach,” stated Thorpe. “Over the coming months, our focus will be on integrating Dieter’s Accessories into our sales and marketing engine, leveraging the successful strategies that have propelled sales for all our other brands.”

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is a leading provider of commercial vehicle solutions, offering a comprehensive family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we are committed to achieving total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was formed through a strategic partnership between two solution-based brands, Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. Following the acquisition of Viking Sales, these three industry-leading suppliers have brought proven processes and a customer-centric approach to High Bar Brands. Our deep connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America plays a crucial role in research and development, enabling our team to design and develop numerous patented technologies.

Renowned for our robust distribution network and go-to-market strategies, High Bar Brands is dedicated to delivering a message of quality and service throughout the entire distribution chain, all the way to the end-user.

Our employees benefit from state-of-the-art operational equipment, ensuring a powerful production facility and an efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands takes pride in being part of the toughest industry and is driven by our customers' needs, as their success is what fuels our business.

