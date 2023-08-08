Global Tocopherols Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Featuring Key Players Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc, DuPont Danisco, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Royal DSM, Advanced Organic Materials SA, BTSA & More

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tocopherols Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tocopherols market is projected to witness significant growth and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for natural and clean label ingredients across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed.

Tocopherols, also known as vitamin E, are organic compounds with antioxidant properties widely used in different applications due to their beneficial effects on health and product stability. As natural antioxidants derived from vegetable oils, tocopherols are experiencing a surge in demand, driven by consumer preferences for clean label ingredients.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Natural and Clean Label Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly conscious of the ingredients used in their products and are actively seeking natural alternatives. Tocopherols, being natural antioxidants derived from vegetable oils, are experiencing a surge in demand due to their clean label appeal.

Growing Application in Functional Food and Dietary Supplements: Tocopherols are widely used in functional food and dietary supplements to enhance nutritional value and provide health benefits. The rising interest in preventive healthcare and the popularity of supplements for overall well-being are driving the demand for tocopherols in this segment.

Rising Awareness of Antioxidant and Anti-Aging Properties: Tocopherols are well-known for their antioxidant properties and their ability to combat free radicals, reduce oxidative stress, and slow down the aging process. This has led to increased usage of tocopherols in skincare, haircare, and anti-aging products, catering to the growing demand for natural and effective beauty solutions.

Advancements in Extraction and Purification Techniques: Continuous advancements in extraction and purification techniques have improved the quality and consistency of tocopherols, making them more suitable for various applications. These advancements have also contributed to the expansion of the tocopherols market by enabling the production of high-quality and high-purity tocopherol products.

Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Source: Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Corn Oil

Sunflower Oil Market Breakup by Application: Food and Beverage

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Competitor Landscape

Key players in the tocopherols market include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc, DuPont Danisco, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Royal DSM, Advanced Organic Materials SA, and BTSA.

Forecast Period

The study covers the analysis of key stakeholders and provides quantitative market estimations for each micro-market segment from 2023 to 2031, with a CAGR estimation for each segment during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



