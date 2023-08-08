Sustain SoCal to Host 8th Annual Water Solutions (‘WS8’) Event on Aug. 24

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announces that it will host the 8 th Annual Water Solutions (“WS8") event on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA.



Water Solutions 8 is a premier event focusing on exploring real-life strategies and innovations in reuse, desal, stormwater, energy nexus, contamination, investor and policy trends and big data in Southern California and the surrounding region.

The event will host renowned thought leaders and experts who are specialists in the design and implementation of pragmatic solutions to ensure sufficient and affordable supplies of water in the region. Speakers will participate in a variety of deeply engaging formats including keynotes, presentations, networking sessions and audience discussions.

Invited speakers at Sustain SoCal events are drawn from local government and other public agencies, utilities, technology companies, large corporate adopters, hospitals, hotels, schools, seasoned investors and non-profits.

To advance the discourse on sustainable and economic development in Southern California and the surrounding regions, Sustain SoCal is privileged to have Julie Kalansky, Ph.D., Deputy Director of CW3E and Climate Scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, as the keynote speaker. Drawing on her vast expertise, she will share her perspectives on an exciting field of research in a session entitled, “Atmospheric rivers and focus on forecast-informed reservoir operations (FIRO).”

With knowledge-packed sessions in an intimate setting, attendees will interact directly with the speakers, pose their questions, enquire about best practices and develop a better grasp on the opportunities and challenges in the current business, policy and regulatory landscape.

Post the speaker sessions, the Innovators Showcase will offer industry professionals and student attendees the unique opportunity to speak with C-suite executives and interact with cutting-edge concepts, technologies, products and new services.

During the networking session, attendees will interact with fellow professionals, expand their industry links and build genuine rapport in a relaxed and friendly environment.

“We are very pleased to be able to advance the conversation on this crucial matter, catalyze the development of an ecosystem in our region, and support technological, policy and legislative shifts towards building out capacities to better manage this issue,” says Scott Kitcher, President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal. “At Sustain SoCal, we are thrilled to be bringing speakers with a deep well of expertise in Southern California and surrounding regions.”

For more information on the event, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/water-solutions-8/

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability.

For more information on the organization, please visit www.sustainsocal.org