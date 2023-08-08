Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Forecast 2023-2030: Less Than 10% Concentration Gains Significant Market Share in Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type, Concentration, Insect, End-Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 886.08 million in 2022, USD 947.32 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.09% to reach USD 1,533.44 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:







The Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market research report categorizes the market and provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the following sub-markets:

Type: Diethyl Carbonate, Diethyl Phenyl Acetamide, EBAPP / IR3535, Ethyl Hexanediol, N,N-Diethyl-Meta-Toluamide, Nootkatone, P-Menthane 3,8-Diol, and Picaridin / Icaridin, with Nootkatone projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Concentration: 10%-50%, Less Than 10%, and More Than 50%, with Less Than 10% projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Insect: Bugs, Flies, Mites, Mosquitoes, Moths, and Ticks, with Bugs projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

End-Application: Aerosols, Cream & Lotions, Gel, Liquid Stickers, Patches, Pump Spray, Towelettes, and Wet Wipes, with Cream & Lotions projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with a focus on various states in the US), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and more), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), with the Americas projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.







The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Impact of climate change on insect proliferation

Prevalence of insect-borne disease and improved public health awareness

Ease of application, availability, and high efficiency of insect pest control products

Restraints

Surging number of product recalls and complex regulatory procedures

Opportunities

Adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies in insect pest control

Emergence of biological and organic insect pest control solutions

Challenges

Health and environmental impacts of certain ingredients

Competitive Portfolio

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Central Garden & Pet Company.

Citrefine International Ltd.

Clariant AG

Coromandel International Limited

Corteva Agriscience

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

FMC Corporation

Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd

Lanxess AG

Merck KGaA

Mitsui Chemicals Crop & Life Solutions, Inc.

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nufarm Ltd

Qingdao Benzo New Materials CoLtd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Royal DSM

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Sawyer Products, Inc.

Sharda Cropchem Limited

Shogun Organics Ltd.

Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.



