Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 15.1 Billion by 2030 | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market By Type (Active Respiratory Humidification And Passive Respiratory Humidification), By Application (Hospital And Homecare), By Sales Channel (Direct Channel And Distribution Channel), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global respiratory humidifying equipment market size was valued at around USD 8.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 15.1 billion by 2030.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/respiratory-humidifying-equipment-market



(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)





Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Overview:

Respiratory humidifying equipment provides humidification as well as respiratory treatment for patients by delivering a large flow of a tepid oxygen and air mixture. It provides an optimal oxygen concentration that raises patients' oxygen levels. These devices are used in healthcare systems that provide patients with heated moisture and oxygen. Specifically, the respiratory humidifying apparatus is designed to warm and add humidity to gases delivered to patients requiring artificial respiration. Teleflex Inc., a U.S.-based specialty medical equipment company, acquired Vascular Solutions, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company, to expand its coronary & peripheral vascular business portfolio. This will support the expansion of the respiratory humidifying apparatus market in the United States and internationally.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the respiratory humidifying equipment market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.5% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market size was worth around US$ 8.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 15.1 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global respiratory humidifying equipment market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to favorable government policies and support from private firms.

In terms of type, the active respiratory humidification segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on application, the hospital segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the direct channel segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific respiratory humidifying equipment market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global respiratory humidifying equipment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global respiratory humidifying equipment market include;

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Seungil Electronics

Teleflex Incorporated

Hefei MT Medical Co. Ltd.

Niceneotech

Intersurgical

Hamilton Medical

Pigeon Medical

Vapotherm

SANWOOD

Armstrong Medical

Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd

Breas

Respirox Respiratory Devices

Flexicare Medical Limited

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/respiratory-humidifying-equipment-market



Industry Growth Drivers:

Massive surge in breathing disorders has proved to be a major market growth driver

A surge in the aging population and the growing occurrence of respiratory diseases will steer the expansion of the respiratory humidifying equipment market globally. In addition to this, the launching of innovative medical equipment will embellish the global market trends. Favorable government policies and support from private firms will embellish the demand for respiratory humidifying equipment globally.

Restraints:

An increment in the price of medical devices can put breaks on the global industry surge

Huge raw material costs can hinder the growth of the global respiratory humidifying equipment industry. Apart from this, overuse of respiratory humidifying equipment and non-effective cleaning will further put brakes on the global industry.

Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global respiratory humidifying equipment market is sectored type, application, and region.

In offering terms, the global respiratory humidifying equipment market is segregated into active respiratory humidification and passive respiratory humidification segments. In addition to this, the active respiratory humidification segment, which accrued more than half of the global market share in 2022, is slated to record the highest CAGR in the ensuing years.

On the basis of application, the respiratory humidifying equipment industry across the globe is sectored into hospital and homecare segments. Furthermore, the hospital segment, which accrued a major share of the global industry in 2022, is slated to lead the segmental surge in the upcoming years. In terms of sales channel, the market globally is divided into the direct channel and distribution channel segments.

Browse Complete Report Here | Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market By Type (Active Respiratory Humidification And Passive Respiratory Humidification), By Application (Hospital And Homecare), By Sales Channel (Direct Channel And Distribution Channel), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Regional Analysis:

North American likely to dominate global market

North America, which amassed more than 75% of the global respiratory humidifying equipment market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record remarkable growth during the assessment timeframe. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be subject to the presence of key manufacturers in the countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Furthermore, the respiratory humidifying equipment industry in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR in the assessment timeframe. One of the factors that is predicted to influence the growth of the regional industry is an increment in illnesses such as asthma in adults and children.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 15.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Seungil Electronics, Teleflex Incorporated, Hefei MT Medical Co. Ltd., Niceneotech, Intersurgical, Hamilton Medical, Pigeon Medical, Vapotherm, SANWOOD, Armstrong Medical, Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd, Breas, Respirox Respiratory Devices, and Flexicare Medical Limited. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Request for Customization on this Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7316



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global respiratory humidifying equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Active Respiratory Humidification

Passive Respiratory Humidification

By Application

Hospital

Homecare

By Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/respiratory-humidifying-equipment-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Respiratory Humidifying Equipment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Industry?

What segments does the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market By End-User (Spinal Surgery Centers, Hospitals, And Others), By Product Type (XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems And XLIF Interbody Cages), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/extreme-lateral-interbody-fusion-xlif-surgery-market



Breathing System Filters Market By Category (Adult Type, Infantile Type, And Pediatric Type), By Product Type (Mechanical Filters, Pleated Hydrophobic Filters, And Electrostatic Filters), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/breathing-system-filters-market



Huber Needles Market By Application (Lap-Band Adjustments, Dialysis, IV Cancer Application, Home Parenteral Nutrition, Blood Transfusions, And Others), By Product Type (Straight Huber Needles And Curved Huber Needles), By End-Users (Ambulatory Services, Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Oncology Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/huber-needles-market



Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market By Safety Type (Gloves, Face Masks, Aprons, Shields, Face Protection Products, Full-Body Protection Products, And Others), By Product (Radiation Safety Products And Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products), By Detector (Solid-State Detectors, Scintillators, And Gas-Filled Detectors), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Non-Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market



Dermatophytosis Treatment Market By Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals & Clinics, And Others), By Type (Prescribed And Over-The-Counter), By Route Of Administration (Oral And Topical), By Product Type (Anti-Infective, Antifungal, Steroids, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dermatophytosis-treatment-market



High-Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices Market By Product (Vest Type, Respirtech, Afflovest, And Smartvest), By Indication (Postoperative Lung Transplant, Pneumonia, Disorders Of Diaphragm, Muscular Dystrophy, Tracheomalacia, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Spinal Cord Injury, Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema, Cerebral Palsy, And Bronchiectasis), By Distribution Channel (Clinics, Hospitals, Home Settings, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-frequency-chest-wall-oscillation-devices-market-size



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

