HiTC and Signature Healthcare Announce Strategic Alliance for Innovative Pilot Programs and Future Product Rollouts

Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies (HiTC), a health tech startup pioneering the forefront of AI-based ambient solutions for senior living, and Signature Healthcare, a longstanding leader in senior living facilities, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at implementing a series of groundbreaking pilot programs during the next year. This collaboration will involve several new proprietary, fully ambient AI-based solutions pilot tested and deployed across multiple Signature Healthcare senior living facilities.



The first of these innovative solutions, SafeFace™, HiTC’s fully ambient staff time & attendance recording module, has recently been successfully tested in a pilot phase. With entrance mounted video cameras coupled with HiTC’s proprietary AI solution, SafeFace™ automatically records time and attendance of agency personnel and subsequently generates automatic invoice reconciliation reports. HiTC’s groundbreaking solution facilitates accurate invoicing and easy detection and correction of billing discrepancies. The initial results of the pilot phase indicated cost savings of up to 30% of agency invoicing on a per-facility basis.

"In our pursuit of better systems for assisted living, our partnership with Signature Healthcare allows us to bring to the industry AI-based solutions that not only improve efficiency but also save significant costs," said Scott Boruff, CEO of HiTC. "SafeFace™ has exceeded our expectations in the pilot program, and we are excited about the benefits it will bring to many more facilities in the near future."

Our partnership will soon launch pilot programs for two more advanced proprietary AI-based solutions including SafeGuard™ Ambient Elopement Detection and SafeSpace™ Fall Detection. These technologies leverage video with AI to enhance resident safety in senior living facilities, breaking new ground in AI systems and demonstrating the commitment of both organizations to improve senior care through innovative technology solutions.

"We are excited about our partnership with HiTC," said Marshal Huddleston, Regional VP at Signature Healthcare. "Their forward-thinking technology will help us improve the quality of care we provide to our residents while creating efficiencies that lead to substantial cost savings. We are thrilled with the tangible outcomes achieved thus far, and are eager to introduce these exciting technologies across additional facilities in the coming months."

Stay tuned for more updates as HiTC and Signature Healthcare continue to redefine healthcare technology solutions for senior living facilities.

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. We specialize in the development of software using AI and IoT to enable healthcare technologies, including our SafeFace™, SafeGuard™ and SafeSpace™ technology platforms for senior living facilities. HITC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com .

About Signature Healthcare

Signature Healthcare is a prominent provider of senior living facilities. With a patient-first approach, Signature Healthcare is committed to offering high-quality care and living solutions for seniors. The organization continually strives to improve its services through partnerships and collaborations that leverage technology to enhance patient experience and safety.

