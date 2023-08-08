Human Identification Market Size & Share to Surpass $2.7 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to insights from Vantage Market Research, the Global Human Identification Market has displayed consistent growth over the years, primarily driven by escalating concerns surrounding security and privacy issues. The evolution of biometric technologies, coupled with the pressing requirement for dependable identification across diverse sectors like finance, healthcare, and law enforcement, has propelled an upward trajectory in the demand for Human Identification solutions. This trend showcases a sustained momentum in the market's expansion.

Vantage Market Research projects that the worldwide Human Identification Market is poised to achieve a substantial valuation of approximately USD 2.7 Billion by the year 2030. This projection is underpinned by an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% spanning the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market has already demonstrated its robust trajectory, with a notable ascent to USD 1.1 Billion in the year 2022. This trajectory is indicative of the market's vitality and potential for further expansion.

Human Identification encompasses a spectrum of techniques that are intricately linked to the collection and training of biometric data. These techniques facilitate the targeted examination of an individual's distinct attributes, serving a dual purpose in the realms of forensics. They're harnessed by law enforcement agencies and investigative bodies for two key objectives: criminal identification and comprehensive analysis of human traits.

This dynamic system of Human Identification is remarkably versatile, capable of accommodating an array of human traits. These traits encompass a range of features such as facial characteristics, fingerprints, lip patterns, iris structure, palm prints, and an array of other distinguishing attributes. Furthermore, the landscape of Human Identification continues to evolve, welcoming potential innovative inclusions like the examination of the tongue's unique characteristics. This holistic approach reflects the system's adaptability and its commitment to capturing the multifaceted nature of human identity.

Key Highlights

By technology, in 2022, PCR held a commanding 42% of the global Human Identification market.

By application, in 2022, forensic analysis held a commanding 62% of the global Human Identification market.

By end-user the market for Human Identification globally is dominated by the category of forensic labs and law enforcement organizations.

During the forecast period of 2023–2030, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the global market for Human Identification.

Top Companies in The Human Identification Market

Cytiva (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

BioTek Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Verogen Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Ciro Manufacturing Corp. (U.S.)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Sorenson Forensics (U.S.)

Innogenomics Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Genex Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.)

LGC Limited (UK)

NMS Labs (U.S.)

The applications of Human Identification have proliferated across a multitude of industries, signifying its paramount importance in various sectors. Prominent among these is the utilization of cutting-edge fingerprint recognition and DNA profiling technologies, extensively employed within forensic science and law enforcement domains. These technologies play a pivotal role in the identification of criminals and the resolution of criminal cases, exemplifying the potency of Human Identification in enhancing public safety. The healthcare industry, too, has embraced Human Identification for an array of functions. It is instrumental in orchestrating clinical trials, streamlining data management, and elevating patient care standards. The efficacy of Human Identification has led to its integration into healthcare practices, fostering improved precision and efficiency.

Top Trends in Global Human Identification Market

The landscape of Human Identification is marked by several prominent trends that are reshaping the industry's trajectory. Foremost among these trends is the widespread adoption of biometric identification technology, which has garnered significant attention due to its exceptional accuracy and reliability. Biometric solutions such as iris scanning, facial recognition, and fingerprint recognition have gained substantial traction, driven by their proven efficacy in discerning unique individual traits. This trend underscores the growing affinity for solutions that enhance precision and bolster security. A transformative wave sweeping across Human Identification systems is the infusion of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). These cutting-edge technologies inject a new dimension of capabilities into the identification process. By harnessing AI and ML algorithms, these systems are empowered to swiftly process and interpret vast volumes of data in real-time. This synergy significantly enhances the systems' proficiency in identification and analysis, heralding an era of heightened efficiency.

Market Drivers

The imperative for meticulous identification within sectors such as healthcare, security, and forensic applications serves as a potent catalyst for the burgeoning global Human Identification Market. This surge in demand for sophisticated identification solutions finds its roots in the escalating occurrences of identity theft and unlawful immigration, underscoring the urgency for robust identification methodologies. Furthermore, the market's expansion gains momentum through the transformative strides in technology. The evolution of DNA profiling, fingerprint analysis, and facial recognition methodologies is pivotal in reshaping the landscape. These innovations transcend traditional boundaries, heralding a new era of identification precision and efficacy.

Market Restraints

The ascent of the Human Identification Market encounters notable obstacles, with the formidable cost of contemporary identification technologies standing as a prominent deterrent to its expansion. This financial barrier presents challenges for market participants, necessitating careful consideration of resource allocation to navigate the complexities. Compounding the challenge are stringent government regulations that exert a substantial influence on the market landscape. These regulations, while crucial for safeguarding privacy and data protection, can introduce complexities and constraints that demand meticulous adherence.

Market Opportunities

The burgeoning Human Identification Market finds itself at the cusp of substantial growth opportunities, particularly within emerging economies. This transformative trajectory is propelled by the confluence of rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a concerted governmental emphasis on fortifying security infrastructure. These factors collectively serve as drivers, igniting a robust demand for advanced identification solutions.

Recent Development of the Global Human Identification Market

Promega's Spectrum CE System : In a milestone event on May 12, 2022, Promega Corporation unveiled the Spectrum CE System. This cutting-edge technology has been designed to empower forensic laboratories, equipping them to conduct Human Identification for both database cases and criminal casework. This introduction stands as a pivotal advancement, underscoring the industry's commitment to enhancing identification methodologies.

: In a milestone event on May 12, 2022, Promega Corporation unveiled the Spectrum CE System. This cutting-edge technology has been designed to empower forensic laboratories, equipping them to conduct Human Identification for both database cases and criminal casework. This introduction stands as a pivotal advancement, underscoring the industry's commitment to enhancing identification methodologies. Denver Office of the Medical Examiner's Grant : On May 23, 2022, a substantial federal grant amounting to USD 386,000 was awarded to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. This grant was instrumental in facilitating the procurement of a rapid DNA processor, capable of swiftly generating genetic test results. The rapidity of this technology holds immense significance, enabling accelerated identification of victims in the aftermath of mass casualty incidents. Furthermore, it aids in identifying family members of unidentified bodies, significantly expediting the process of closure for affected families.

: On May 23, 2022, a substantial federal grant amounting to USD 386,000 was awarded to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. This grant was instrumental in facilitating the procurement of a rapid DNA processor, capable of swiftly generating genetic test results. The rapidity of this technology holds immense significance, enabling accelerated identification of victims in the aftermath of mass casualty incidents. Furthermore, it aids in identifying family members of unidentified bodies, significantly expediting the process of closure for affected families. Guinness World Record for DNA Sequencing: On January 12, 2022, a groundbreaking achievement was accomplished as a research team led by Stanford University secured the first Guinness World Record for the swiftest DNA sequencing method. The team succeeded in sequencing the entire human genome in a mere 5 hours and 2 minutes. This feat exemplifies the extraordinary strides taken in the field of DNA sequencing, paving the way for a paradigm shift in genetic analysis.





Global Human Identification Market Segmentation

By Application

Forensic Analysis

Paternity Testing

Personal Identity Verification

Missing Persons’ Identification

Disaster Victim Identification

Other Applications

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Short Tandem Repeat (STR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

Other Technologies





By End-User

Forensic Laboratories

Government & Private Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

North America stands at the forefront of the Human Identification Market, substantiated by a confluence of factors that underscore its leadership position. This prominence is fueled by the extensive integration of contemporary technologies across pivotal domains such as biometrics, forensic science, and DNA profiling. This comprehensive adoption of modern tools has propelled the region to command the lion's share of the market.

North America's proclivity for ID verification services is particularly striking, resonating across diverse sectors including banking, finance, telecommunications, and government agencies. The need for rigorous identity verification underpins these industries, attesting to the integral role Human Identification plays in bolstering security and authenticity.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2.7 Billion CAGR 13.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Cytiva, PerkinElmer Inc., BioTek Instruments Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGAA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., General Electric, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Verogen Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Ciro Manufacturing Corp., Hamilton Company, Sorenson Forensics, Innogenomics Technologies LLC, Genex Diagnostics Inc., LGC Limited, NMS Labs Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/human-identification-market-2197/customization-request

Key Questions Answered in Human Identification Market Report:

What are the key advancements and innovations in Human Identification technology?

How is the regulatory landscape shaping the growth and deployment of Human Identification Market?

What are the current challenges and limitations associated with the use of Human Identification Market?

What is the market outlook for Human Identification market in terms of growth and expansion?

What are the potential cost-efficiency and resource-saving benefits associated with these advanced Human Identification technologies?





Blog: