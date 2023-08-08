Approval of the updated base prospectus of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“

On 8 August 2023, the Bank of Lithuania adopted a decision (decision No. V 2023/(1.160.E-9004)-441-144) regarding the approval of the updated base prospectus of 100,000,000 euros nominal value unsecured fixed rate note programme (hereinafter - the "Programme") of closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" for the admission of notes to listing on the bond list and to trading on the regulated market Nasdaq Vilnius. According to the Programme, on the date of prospectus, 57,700,000 euros of nominal value bonds with ISIN LT0000405938 have been issued, of which 57,000,000 euros worth of nominal value bonds are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius regulated market, and the remaining 700,000 euros worth of nominal value bonds will be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius regulated market by 14 August 2023.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

Attachment