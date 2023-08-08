Loyalty Management Market to Touch USD 31.59 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rising Emphasis on Customer-Centric Strategies and Data-Driven Insights | Exclusive Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Loyalty Management Market value was USD 9.31 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 31.59 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”



Market Report Overview

Loyalty management is a strategic approach adopted by businesses to foster and maintain strong, lasting relationships with their customers. It involves implementing various techniques, programs, and initiatives to encourage customer loyalty, retention, and advocacy. The ultimate goal is to create a loyal customer base that keeps coming back to the business, increasing customer lifetime value, and generating positive word-of-mouth referrals. Data plays a crucial role in loyalty management. Businesses collect and analyze customer data to gain insights into behavior patterns, purchasing habits, and interactions. This data-driven approach helps tailor marketing efforts and improve customer experiences.

Market Analysis

The loyalty management market is witnessing unparalleled growth, powered by a confluence of technological advancements, customer-centric strategies, omnichannel engagement, data-driven insights, and expanding adoption in diverse sectors. As businesses continue to vie for customer loyalty and retention, the evolution and integration of loyalty management solutions into their core strategies will be crucial for staying competitive in today's dynamic market. By embracing these growth drivers, companies can unlock the full potential of loyalty management and forge long-lasting customer relationships that foster sustainable success in the years to come. Originally confined to the retail industry, loyalty management solutions have now permeated various sectors such as hospitality, travel, banking, and healthcare. Companies across these industries recognize the potential of loyalty programs to drive customer engagement, cross-selling, and brand loyalty.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

The key players in the market are Brierley+Partners, Capillary Technologies, Gift Management, Apex Loyalty, Epsilon, Oracle, Preferred Patron, SailPlay, Bond Brand Loyalty, Merkle, Capillary, Punchh, Comarch, ICF Next, Maritz Motivation, Kobie, Cheetah Digital, ProKarma, Annex Cloud, Sumup, Kangaroo, LoyaltyLion, Smile.io, Ebbo, Jakala, Yotpo, Zinrelo, Loopy Loyalty, Paystone, SessionM, and Other Players

Impact of Recession on Loyalty Management Market Growth

Recessions undoubtedly pose significant challenges for businesses across industries. However, they also present opportunities for companies to rethink and optimize their strategies, especially in the realm of loyalty management. By focusing on customer retention, leveraging digital solutions, and providing value-driven rewards, businesses can navigate the impact of a recession on the loyalty management market. Adapting to changing consumer behaviors and forming strategic partnerships can further enhance the effectiveness of loyalty programs during uncertain economic times.

Loyalty Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 9.31 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 31.59 Bn CAGR CAGR of 16.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Loyalty Management Market: Key Segmentation • By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)

• By Offering (Solutions, Services)

• By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs))

• By End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Get an Excel-Data Sheet of Loyalty Management Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries, and Continents Data) Get Excel-Data Sheet

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War is likely to have significant impacts on the loyalty management market, necessitating a reevaluation of strategies and approaches by businesses in the region. Economic instability, geopolitical challenges, and changing consumer behavior will require companies to be agile and innovative in their loyalty management initiatives. Digital solutions, localization, customer-centricity, and data security will play key roles in maintaining customer loyalty and gaining a competitive edge during these uncertain times.

Key Regional Developments

The loyalty management market's regional dynamics exhibit diverse characteristics and growth prospects that businesses can leverage to design effective and customer-centric loyalty programs. From pioneering innovations in North America to emotional connections in Latin America, each region offers a unique set of opportunities and challenges. By understanding and adapting to these regional dynamics, companies can unlock new avenues for growth, fostering long-lasting customer relationships and ensuring sustainable success in the loyalty management domain.

Key Takeaway from Loyalty Management Market Study

Large enterprises segment possesses the financial muscle and extensive customer base necessary to implement loyalty management programs effectively. Their resources enable them to develop comprehensive loyalty programs, equipped with advanced analytics, automation, and robust reward systems.

The BFSI segment has long recognized the importance of trust in their relationships with customers. Loyalty management plays a pivotal role in cultivating this trust and building long-term customer relationships. Banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions employ loyalty programs as a means to enhance customer loyalty, reduce churn rates, and drive customer lifetime value.

Recent Developments Related to Loyalty Management Market

In a groundbreaking move, Flaunt , the world's first enterprise-level Web3 brand loyalty platform, has officially launched out of High Alpha, a leading venture studio. Flaunt promises to revolutionize brand loyalty by harnessing the power of Web3 technology, introducing innovative ways for businesses to engage and retain their customers like never before.

, the world's first enterprise-level Web3 brand loyalty platform, has officially launched out of High Alpha, a leading venture studio. Flaunt promises to revolutionize brand loyalty by harnessing the power of Web3 technology, introducing innovative ways for businesses to engage and retain their customers like never before. Bamboo Airways, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing airlines, has taken a bold step forward in enhancing its customer experience by joining forces with IBS Software, a leading provider of aviation solutions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Loyalty Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Loyalty Management Market Segmentation, By Offerings

10. Loyalty Management Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Loyalty Management Market Segmentation, By End Users

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.