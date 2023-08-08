EnsembleIQ Named Finalist for 18 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, Showcasing Content and Design Expertise Across its Retail, Technology, Consumer Goods and Healthcare Markets

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ, North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces its brands have been named finalists for 18 Eddie & Ozzie awards. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry and recognize excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.



Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by the Eddie & Ozzie awards with 18 finalists, and we’re thrilled that we swept the Eddie Full Issue, B2B, Retail category with our submissions,” said Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ. “Through our deep market knowledge and engaging design, we help B2B professionals in the retail, technology, consumer goods and healthcare markets make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. Our success is based on our outstanding team and the impact they make each day on the markets they serve.”

Winners will be announced on October 24 at an awards gala at the City Winery in New York City.

