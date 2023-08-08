Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Surpass USD 18,810 Million by 2032

Ottawa, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial packaging market is estimated to reach around USD 15,900 million by 2029, According to Precedence Research.





Antimicrobial packaging is a strategic solution implemented in various industries, such as healthcare, personal care, food & beverages, and more. This type of packaging is designed with an interior coating that contains a range of antimicrobial chemicals. These chemicals diffuse and transfer onto the enclosed food products during storage, inhibiting bacterial growth. As time progresses, food naturally undergoes deterioration, posing challenges for long-term preservation. To address this issue, antimicrobial packaging is leveraged to safeguard the quality and freshness of food within the packaging.

One of the significant benefits of antimicrobial packaging is its ability to extend the shelf life of food items, particularly perishable items like fresh fruits. These items are susceptible to spoilage and degradation caused by foodborne pathogens and other microbes. This vulnerability arises in fresh food products, including whole meat, raw fish, cut, fruits, and vegetables. Additionally, food decay can occur due to exposure to the open environment, post-processing, storage, and distribution.

Request a short version of this report @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5060

The primary antimicrobial components in food packaging typically consist of synthetic organic compounds like parabens, fungicides, ethylene diamine tetra acetic acid (EDTA), and other chemicals. However, recent research suggests the utilization of natural antimicrobials such as chitosan, lysozyme, and others. These natural alternatives provide effective antimicrobial properties while catering to the industry's growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions.

The exponential increase in the prevalence of infectious and foodborne diseases stands as the primary driver of market growth in this industry. According to the World Health Organization, the improper handling and inadequate hygiene practices associated with food production lead to an alarming 600 million foodborne illnesses and 420,000 deaths annually. Shockingly, approximately 30% of children under the age of five succumb to early mortality caused by food poisoning and foodborne infections.

Another significant factor propelling market growth is the growing awareness and concern surrounding food wastage. Food waste refers to the reduction in quantity or quality of food resulting from decisions and actions taken by retailers, food service providers, and consumers. Increasing consciousness about minimizing food waste has emerged as a critical aspect driving the market forward.

According to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, a staggering amount of food is wasted globally, with approximately 1.3 billion tonnes of food being discarded each year, accounting for about 30% of global production. To address this issue, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations collaborates with governments and international regulatory bodies to raise awareness and develop strategies for reducing food loss and waste.

The growing awareness of the health-related problems associated with food wastage and spoilage significantly contributes to market growth. For example, in Sub-Saharan Africa, inefficiencies in food production technology result in the wastage of approximately 150kg per capita of food annually between the production and retailing stages. This inefficiency leads to a higher prevalence of malnutrition among children under the age of five. Consequently, there is an increased focus on consuming food items with shorter shelf lives, driving market growth.

Perishable food products have inherently shorter shelf lives compared to shelf-stable foods. While products like rice, with low water retention, are generally safe for consumption, the addition of antioxidants can further extend their shelf life. Conventional food packaging aims to prolong the shelf life of food, maintain its quality, and ensure the product's safety.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Antimicrobial Packaging Market with Rapid Growth and Promising Opportunities

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the leading market for antimicrobial packaging, capturing over 38% of the global market share in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for food products, particularly among adults and children, and the rising incidence of diseases. With countries like China and India at the forefront, the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance and exhibit the fastest growth rate in the coming years, presenting numerous opportunities for the antimicrobial packaging industry.

The Asia Pacific region has experienced remarkable growth in the antimicrobial packaging market due to several factors. Firstly, the region has witnessed a significant increase in the consumption of food products, driven by population growth, changing dietary preferences, and urbanization. As the demand for safe and hygienic packaging solutions grows, antimicrobial packaging has become essential to ensure food safety and extend shelf life. China, the largest country in the region, plays a crucial role in the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market. The country's expanding middle class and rising disposable incomes have led to a packaged food and beverage consumption surge.

Moreover, increasing health consciousness and concerns about food safety have propelled the adoption of antimicrobial packaging solutions in China. As the Chinese government emphasizes food safety regulations, the demand for high-quality packaging solutions continues to rise. India is another significant player in the Asia Pacific antimicrobial packaging market. The country's population, characterized by many young consumers, drives the demand for packaged food and beverages. The convenience food sector is witnessing substantial growth with increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles. As consumers become more aware of food hygiene and safety, adopting antimicrobial packaging is expected to accelerate in India.

Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, is poised to offer abundant growth opportunities for the antimicrobial packaging industry. These emerging economies will continue experiencing rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing disposable incomes. As a result, the demand for packaged food products is likely to soar, creating a favourable environment for antimicrobial packaging solutions.

Furthermore, advancements in technology and packaging innovations will further drive market growth in the region. Industry players can capitalize on these opportunities by developing cost-effective and sustainable antimicrobial packaging solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Asian market. Collaborations with local manufacturers and strategic partnerships will also be instrumental in establishing a strong foothold and capturing a larger market share in the Asia Pacific region.

With its significant market share and rapid growth, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as a key player in the antimicrobial packaging market. The rising demand for food products and increasing awareness of food safety drive the adoption of antimicrobial packaging solutions in countries like China and India. As these economies continue to grow, they offer tremendous growth prospects for industry participants. By leveraging technological advancements and forging strategic partnerships, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and promising market.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5060

Enhancing Patient Safety: The Role of Antimicrobial Packaging in Healthcare

The healthcare industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, which is poised to have a direct positive impact on product sales throughout the forecast period.

Antimicrobial agents are essential components in healthcare packaging, playing a pivotal role in preventing the growth of microorganisms and ensuring product safety. These agents are strategically incorporated into packaging materials, either in a slow-release format on surfaces or in vapor form, to effectively inhibit microbial activity.

Instance, Jun 08, 2023, Pharmaceutical companies may consider a shift towards utilizing opaque plastic bottles for packaging eye drops as a preventive measure against microbial contamination.



Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on maintaining optimal storage temperatures is a key driver of market growth. Storage temperature conditions heavily influence the growth and proliferation of potentially harmful microbes. To address this concern, healthcare industry stakeholders employ well-designed antimicrobial packaging systems. These systems help maintain moderate storage temperatures and optimize distribution processes, thereby minimizing the risk of medical illnesses associated with healthcare packaging.

By leveraging antimicrobial packaging solutions and addressing storage temperature considerations, businesses in the healthcare industry can enhance product safety, mitigate health risks, and capitalize on the industry's robust growth trajectory.

Instance, 8 May 2023, increasing consumer focus on health and the prevalence of busy lifestyles are boosting the market value of antimicrobial packaging.



In the current landscape, hospitals are increasingly facing challenges with the proliferation of algae, bacteria, and fungi, leading to detrimental effects on patients and plastic medical devices. To address this issue, antimicrobial additives are incorporated into antimicrobial packaging, inhibiting microbial growth and enhancing hygiene standards within healthcare environments.

In addition, healthcare equipment manufacturers are actively developing innovative products with effective microbe-resistant properties. These advancements aim to maintain the aesthetic value of hospitals and prevent the growth of infectious agents within healthcare settings. This development is expected to drive market growth by stimulating increased demand and subsequent sales of such products.

By incorporating antimicrobial additives in packaging and fostering the development of microbe-resistant healthcare equipment, businesses in the healthcare industry can effectively mitigate microbial risks, improve patient safety, and contribute to the overall well-being of healthcare environments.

In the past decade, there has been a significant transformation in people's lifestyles, resulting in a notable rise in health-conscious consumers. This shift in consumer behaviour fuels the demand for packaged products that offer antimicrobial properties.

The increasing focus on personal health and well-being has prompted consumers to seek products that protect against harmful microorganisms. By opting for packaged goods with antimicrobial properties, consumers can have greater confidence in the product's safety and hygiene.

This growing demand for antimicrobial packaging aligns with evolving consumer preferences and their heightened awareness of health-related issues. As a result, businesses operating in the packaging industry are witnessing an upsurge in the need for innovative solutions that offer antimicrobial benefits, catering to the demands of health-conscious consumers.

By recognizing and responding to this shift in consumer behaviour, companies can capitalize on the market opportunities presented by the increasing demand for packaged products with antimicrobial properties.

Projections indicate that healthcare spending in the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the next five years, with an estimated increase of approximately 40%. This growth rate is twice the world average, highlighting the region's robust healthcare industry.

Simultaneously, there is an upswing in the production of packaging materials within the region. These favourable trends in healthcare spending and packaging production are anticipated to drive the demand and sales of packaging materials with antimicrobial properties.

The increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development, rising disposable incomes, and a growing population of health-conscious consumers in the Asia Pacific region contribute to the heightened demand for effective and hygienic packaging solutions. As a result, there is a clear market opportunity for packaging materials that offer antimicrobial properties to cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

Companies operating in the packaging industry can leverage these positive trends by strategically focusing on developing and promoting packaging materials with antimicrobial properties. By aligning with the growing demand and capitalizing on the expanding healthcare market in the Asia Pacific region, businesses can position themselves for success and capitalize on the projected surge in demand for such products.

In addition to the factors mentioned earlier, the high government spending on healthcare, particularly in the United States, has significantly increased the demand for packaging materials with antimicrobial properties. This elevated investment in healthcare infrastructure and services has created a favourable environment for the antimicrobial packaging industry.

Furthermore, the presence of a high disposable income among consumers in North America further strengthens the growth prospects of the antimicrobial packaging market in the region. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious and prioritize product safety, the demand for packaging solutions that offer antimicrobial properties is expected to rise.

The combination of government initiatives and favourable economic conditions in North America presents a promising landscape for the antimicrobial packaging industry. Companies operating in this sector can capitalize on these factors by developing innovative antimicrobial packaging solutions and targeting the North American market. By meeting the evolving needs and preferences of consumers in the region, businesses can position themselves for success and drive growth in the antimicrobial packaging industry in North America.

Enhancing Freshness and Safety: Antimicrobial Packaging in the Food and Beverage Industry

The global demand for packaged food is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing disposable income of individuals worldwide. As people's income levels rise, there is a greater inclination toward purchasing packaged food products for convenience and ease of consumption. This surge in demand for packaged food is consequently propelling the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market.

Packaged food has always been a major concern regarding ensuring food safety and hygiene. To address these concerns, government authorities worldwide have established regulations and standards related to food packaging. These regulations aim to safeguard consumer health and maintain the integrity of food products. Compliance with these regulatory requirements has become crucial for food processing industries.

Instance, 3 July 2023, Researchers at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have developed an innovative composite packaging solution for the food industry. This packaging is not only edible but also transparent and biodegradable.



To meet these statutory standards, food processing companies heavily invest in research and development to innovate healthier packaging methods. Antimicrobial packaging plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and quality of packaged food products, as it helps prevent microbial growth and contamination. This emphasis on food safety and hygiene is fuelling the market's demand for antimicrobial packaging solutions.

The growing demand for packaged food, driven by increased disposable income and government regulations related to food packaging, is positively influencing the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market. Food processing industries invest significantly in developing innovative packaging methods to comply with regulations and cater to consumer demands for safer food products.

Antimicrobials play a critical role as packaging agents, preventing the growth of microorganisms and ensuring product safety. These antimicrobial agents are incorporated into packaging materials, allowing for a slow release on food surfaces or even in vapor form.

Instance, February 28, 2023, Peelon, a prominent leader in delivering innovative solutions for the fresh produce industry, takes great pride in introducing its latest offering: Peelon-Fresh, an exceptional and game-changing biodegradable bag designed to extend shelf life. This groundbreaking product stands out for its complete biodegradability and home compostability, making it a highly sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic bags. By utilizing Peelon-Fresh, customers can enjoy the dual benefits of reduced environmental impact and enhanced preservation of freshness in their produce, paving the way for a more responsible and efficient approach to packaging in the industry.



The increasing demand for baked and confectionery products, particularly in emerging regions, will drive market growth in the next decade. Antimicrobial elements in packaging play a vital role in preventing the penetration of unwanted substances, such as water vapor and pressurized liquids, into the packaged contents. By doing so, antimicrobial packaging helps to enhance the quality and freshness of food products.

Furthermore, maintaining the appropriate storage temperature is becoming increasingly important and is contributing to market growth. The growth of potential microbes is highly dependent on the storage temperature, which directly impacts the freshness and safety of the packaged contents. To mitigate these risks, properly designed antimicrobial packaging systems are employed. These systems help maintain moderate storage temperatures and ensure the integrity of the distribution systems, thereby eliminating the potential for foodborne diseases and medical illnesses associated with pharmaceutical packaging.

The use of antimicrobial packaging agents addresses various industry challenges, including enhancing food quality, preventing the infiltration of unwanted substances, and maintaining optimal storage temperatures. These factors contribute to the growth and adoption of antimicrobial packaging solutions, benefiting the food and healthcare sectors.

Despite the seafood industry's ongoing growth, sufficient packaging infrastructure must be provided. However, as seafood sales expand, there is a need to transport products through longer distribution chains to reach inland markets. While processors acknowledge the necessity of packaging to protect the product, they may need to fully grasp the crucial role packaging plays in selling the product.

In this context, packaging will be vital in facilitating the transition from traditional shop-based seafood sales to modern supermarket merchandising. Effective packaging will ensure high product quality, enhance sales appeal, and ultimately satisfy consumer demands and expectations.

By investing in appropriate packaging solutions, seafood processors can protect their products during distribution and capitalize on the marketing potential of packaging. Well-designed packaging can showcase the quality of the seafood, attract customers, and create a positive buying experience. It becomes a key factor in influencing consumer purchasing decisions and building long-term customer satisfaction.

Therefore, the seafood industry must recognize the critical importance of packaging as a protective measure and a powerful tool for promoting sales, ensuring product quality, and meeting consumer expectations in the transition toward supermarket merchandising.

Enhancing Product Integrity: The Power of Controlled Release Packaging in the Antimicrobial Market

Controlled-release packaging, an emerging technology in the industry, represents a sophisticated form of active packaging that prioritizes precise release mechanisms. It leverages packaging as a delivery vehicle to administer active substances at controlled rates over extended durations, enhancing food products' quality and safety. By carefully regulating the concentration of antimicrobial agents, controlled release packaging effectively hinders microbial growth kinetics, ensuring consumable goods remain safe. Widely known as time-release or slow-release packaging, this method has been successfully utilized in the pharmaceutical sector for years, particularly with antibiotics and antimicrobials in various food packaging applications. Moreover, it holds promising potential for releasing vitamins, prescription medications, and antioxidants in diverse environmental conditions. While the application of controlled-release packaging in the food industry is still under investigation, comprehensive research underscores the vital role of mathematical modeling parameters in achieving optimal control over the release of antimicrobial agents from the polymeric network.

Encapsulation has been successfully utilized to achieve controlled release of components such as enzymes, flavours, sweeteners, and food preservatives. In the case of inhibiting lactic acid bacteria responsible for wine malolactic fermentation, natural antimicrobial lysozyme has been incorporated into PVOH films. The extent of crosslinking in PVOH films plays a crucial role in maintaining the release rates of antimicrobials, ensuring effective inhibition. Similarly, potassium sorbate's antibacterial and antimycotic properties have been investigated when incorporated into HDPE and LDPE films for American cheeses. The release of sorbate from HDPE films has proven effective in enhancing cheese storage for five months at room temperature.

Related Reports:

Frozen Food Packaging Market : The global frozen food packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 43.36 billion in 2022 at 5.2% CAGR (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 71.67 billion by 2032.



: The global size is estimated to grow from USD 43.36 billion in 2022 at 5.2% CAGR (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 71.67 billion by 2032. Smart Packaging Market: The global smart packaging market size accounted for USD 36.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass around USD 68.99 billion by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size accounted for USD 36.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass around USD 68.99 billion by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Protective Packaging Market: The global protective packaging market size accounted for USD 30,904.05 million in 2023 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 46,243.03 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Mitigating Food Waste: Unlocking the Potential of Antimicrobial Packaging Solutions

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, with reported cases and deaths reaching significant numbers worldwide, government-imposed restrictions have profoundly impacted eating habits. The food industry has faced unprecedented challenges, particularly during the initial days of lockdown when consumers rushed to stores, resulting in empty shelves.

The uncertain circumstances and inadequate food preservation management at the consumer level have led to a surge in food waste. Food waste has long been a global environmental concern, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. One of the major contributors to food waste is food spoilage, where perfectly acceptable produce is discarded due to appearance and texture defects before it even reaches the consumer. According to The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), limited shelf life, the need for food products to meet aesthetic standards, and demand variability are key factors behind food waste at the retail level.

Antimicrobial packaging offers a solution to combat spoilage bacteria growth on food, significantly extending its shelf life while maintaining quality and improving sensory properties. Spoilage can be effectively controlled by incorporating active compounds like bacteriocins into the packaging. These antimicrobial compounds can be released directly into the food through coating methods or into the packaging headspace to protect the food from microbial growth.

The lockdown measures have brought about changes in consumer shopping behaviours, shifting from multiple visits to supermarkets to planned, weekly shopping trips. As a result, the importance of shelf life and home storage, such as using freezers, has increased significantly. Antimicrobial compounds provide a promising approach to tackling food waste. Various natural sources contain specific antimicrobial compounds that can inhibit microbial growth in fresh food products. The effectiveness of antimicrobials depends on the characteristics of the particular compounds released from these natural sources.

To utilize natural sources as antimicrobial carriers, consumers can use them in powder form, such as placing them inside a teabag in the packaging. Another approach is incorporating small pieces of the natural source, like mustard seeds, into the product. It is crucial to carefully consider the appropriate levels of ingredients added to the packaging. Excessive amounts may affect the sensory experience of the food, while inadequate amounts may not yield the desired benefits of prolonged shelf life.

By leveraging antimicrobial packaging and optimizing the use of natural antimicrobial compounds, the food industry can effectively address the challenge of food waste. This approach contributes to reducing environmental impact and aligns with the changing consumer preferences and the demand for longer-lasting and high-quality food products.

Analyzing the Comparative Landscape of the Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

The comparative landscape of the antimicrobial packaging market is highly competitive and dynamic, characterized by the presence of established market leaders, innovative start-ups, packaging material suppliers, research and development institutes, and regulatory bodies. Market leaders leverage their strong brand presence and distribution networks, focusing on research and development to introduce advanced packaging solutions. Innovators and start-ups bring disruptive technologies to the market, offering novel antimicrobial packaging solutions. Packaging material suppliers collaborate with technology providers to incorporate antimicrobial properties into their materials. Research and development institutes contribute to technological advancements, while regulatory bodies and standards organizations play a vital role in shaping industry guidelines and standards. The collective efforts of these stakeholders drive innovation, enhance product offerings, and ensure the safety and efficacy of antimicrobial packaging solutions.

Major key players in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market include BASF SE, Dunmore Corporation, BioCote Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Microban International, Mondi PLC, The DOW Chemical Company, CSP Technologies, Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Recent Development:

On May 22nd, 2023, BioCote Limited is pleased to present a groundbreaking solution for optimizing your spice cabinet by integrating antimicrobial technology in spice jars and racks. By incorporating BioCote's innovative antimicrobial coatings, we offer a range of benefits that enhance your spices' freshness, hygiene, and longevity.



Segments Covered in the Report:

By Material Type

Paperboard

Plastic

Biopolymers

Others

By Agent Type

Plant Extracts

Organic Acids

Bacteriocins Enzymes

Others

By Pack Type

Bags

Pouches

Trays

Carton packages

Cups & lids

Others

By Technology

Controlled release packaging

Active packaging

By Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us:

Towards Packaging is a sister firm of Precedence Research, also a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavors. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging