Single-Use Bioreactors Market to Surpass 12.06 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Technological Advancements

Westford,USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, disposable bioreactors are expected to gain significant momentum in the coming years, primarily driven by the growing global demand for single-use bioreactors market . In particular, small-scale bench-top single-use bioreactors (SUBs) are gaining popularity owing to their ability to streamline processes and reduce turnaround times. Unlike traditional bioreactors, SUBs eliminate the need for complex assembly, cleaning, and autoclaving, allowing for faster and more efficient operations.

Single-use bioreactors market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by small businesses and startups' increasing adoption of these bioreactors. These emerging players in the biopharmaceutical industry recognize the advantages offered by SUBs, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. Additionally, continuous technological advancements in SUBs have further propelled their market expansion.

Prominent Players in Single-Use Bioreactors Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Applikon Biotechnology BV

Eppendorf AG

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare

Celltainer Biotech BV

Distek, Inc.

PBS Biotech Inc.

Cellexus Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Bioengineering AG

Solida Biotech GmbH

CerCell ApS

Avantor, Inc.

ABL Biotechnologies Ltd.

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Kuhner AG

CMOs and CROs Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for More Flexible Production Capacity

CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) and CROs (Contract Research Organizations) segment has emerged as a significant revenue generator, accounting for over 35% of the total revenue in the single-use bioreactors market. One of the key reasons behind this success is the increasing demand for more flexible production capacity and rapid campaign switchovers in this sector. As a result, CMOs often rely on a broader range of single-use parts and systems to meet these requirements.

The markets in North America emerged as the dominant region in the single-use bioreactors market, holding a significant share of 34.33% in 2022. This can be attributed to several factors, including well-established biopharmaceutical companies and key industry players in the region.

Mammalian Cells Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due totheRising Adoption of Mammalian Cells

Mammalian cells segment has emerged as a dominant force in the single-use bioreactors market, primarily due to the rising adoption of mammalian cells in biopharmaceutical production. Mammalian cells offer several advantages, including their capability for post-translational modifications and the ability to assemble human protein-like molecular structures. These unique characteristics make mammalian cells highly desirable for producing complex biopharmaceuticals.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the single-use bioreactors market. This region is witnessing a remarkable surge in the establishment of new bioprocessing facilities, with approximately 50% of these facilities being initiated by Asian companies. This includes domestic players and international giants expanding their regional presence.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the single-use bioreactors market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Single-Use Bioreactors Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific recently made a notable introduction to the bioprocessing industry with the launch of the HyPerforma DynaDrive single-use bioreactors. These bioreactors were explicitly designed with capacities of 3,000 L and 5,000 L to address the growing demand for industrial-scale single-use bioprocessing.

Recently, Sartorius collaborated with RoosterBio, Inc. to enhance manufacturing capabilities in gene and cell therapies. This strategic partnership is focused on increasing the output of regenerative medicine, highlighting Sartorius' commitment to driving advancements in the industry.

