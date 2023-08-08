New York Film Academy Florence Campus & Prestigious LUISS University Host Successful Screenwriting Teen Camp

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, students from Italy, Bulgaria, and the United States joined for an incredible 1-Week Teen Screenwriting Camp at the prestigious LUISS University in Rome, Italy. The course was conducted by the New York Film Academy (NYFA) and taught by Colette Freedman, a NYFA Screenwriting faculty member at the Los Angeles campus.

In this intensive 1-Week Screenwriting Teen camp, students engaged in classroom lectures about film theory and the practical application of film storytelling techniques. The instructor incorporated visual examples to support the discussion and provide examples of techniques presented. Students spent their afternoons in a supervised writing lab, building their ideas into a short movie screenplay using professional screenwriting software and screenwriting format.

Over five days, students completed the camp with a basic understanding of a story's three-act structure, story and character arcs, dynamic character development, subtext, authentic dialogue, world-building, and the fundamentals of Hollywood filmmaking practices.

The camp instructor, Colette Freedman, is an internationally-produced playwright, screenwriter, and novelist. Considered one of Hollywood's top script doctors and ghostwriters, Freedman has instructed both screenwriting and playwriting at NYFA for the last six years. Her film about pilot and aviator Amelia Earhart, 7,000 Miles, starring Wendie Malick, will premiere on the film festival circuit in August 2023.

According to Freedman, "At the beginning of our NYFA 1-Week Teen Screenwriting Camp, these students had no idea how to write a screenplay, and by the end of the week, each one of the students completed a short film script. As a working Hollywood screenwriter, I was inspired by the students as I watched them absorb my instruction on the elements of screenwriting and consequently gain the confidence to tell their stories in a cinematic fashion." The instructor continues, "This was one of the highlights of my academic career. The students were sensational, and to have taught in the gorgeous and historic city of Rome was unbelievable."

LUISS University (full name "Libera Università Internazionale degli Studi Sociali Guido Carli") hosted the NYFA 1-Week Teen Screenwriting Camp and offers top-ranked undergraduate and graduate programs in the disciplines of finance, business, management, law, and political science.

Ranked #1 in the best Italian universities among medium-sized, non-state universities in 2022 by Censis Ranking, the University does not offer film, media, or performing arts disciplines. For this reason, the University partnered with NYFA to offer a screenwriting opportunity for students enrolled in the LUISS summer school and students enrolled in the program through NYFA.

According to Roberto Costantini, a member of the LUISS University Board of Directors and the University's Summer School Director, "Through the 1-Week Teen Screenwriting Camp, both LUISS and NYFA provide students with a combination of an international education along with an ideal location to study."

The partnership, headed by Diana Santi, Director of NYFA's Florence campus and programs, says, "NYFA Florence is proud to partner with such an excellent institution as LUISS University, creating an inspiring, cutting edge, and hands-on screenwriting camp for Italian and International students. The camp helped students find their inner voice and taught them how to convey it into a story. We look forward to extending this collaboration with LUISS University in the many years to come."

Offered each year, the next 1-Week Teen Screenwriting Camp will occur between July 21 - 27, 2024. If interested, you can learn more by reviewing the camp page on NYFA's website or requesting information to speak with a NYFA Admissions staff member.

