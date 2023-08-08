Digital Out Of Home Market to Hit USD 50.79 Billion by 2030 Driven by Programmatic Advertising Revolution and Seamless Integration with Digital Ecosystems | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Digital Out Of Home Market had a worth of $22.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to expand substantially to reach $50.79 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Digital Out-of-Home advertising is revolutionizing the way brands connect with their audiences. Its fusion of technology, creativity, and data-driven insights creates a dynamic platform that not only captures attention but also nurtures meaningful consumer relationships. By embracing the power of DOOH, brands can stay at the forefront of the ever-changing marketing landscape, sparking conversations and leaving lasting impressions in the minds of consumers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3003

Market Analysis

In an era characterized by technological leaps and dynamic consumer behaviors, the digital out of home market has emerged as a thriving realm, continuously reshaping the landscape of advertising and communication. While traditional Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising has long been a stalwart in the advertising domain, the infusion of digital elements has injected new life into this space, unleashing unprecedented opportunities for both advertisers and consumers. The rise of programmatic advertising is revolutionizing the way brands reach their target audiences. By leveraging data-driven insights, brands can deliver highly targeted and contextually relevant ads across DOOH displays. This not only maximizes the effectiveness of campaigns but also provides advertisers with unprecedented control over their ad placements, optimizing budgets and enhancing ROI.

Digital Out Of Home Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 22.2 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 50.79 billion CAGR CAGR Of 10.9 % from 2023-2030 Key Segments By Product( Introduction, Billboard, Street Furniture, Transit)



By Vertical (Introduction, Commercial Infrastructural, Institutional, Other Verticals)



By Application (Introduction, Indoor, Outdoor, Displays Used in Digital Out-of-Home Advertising) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the digital out of home market is multifaceted. While the industry could face reduced ad spending, increased competition from traditional media, and challenges in content production, there are also opportunities for innovation, targeted advertising, and long-term growth. How the DOOH market weathers a recession will likely depend on its ability to adapt, innovate, and demonstrate its unique value proposition to advertisers even during challenging economic times.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has cast a complex web of effects on the digital out of home market. While challenges and uncertainties persist, they also create opportunities for the industry to adapt, innovate, and find new ways to engage audiences amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics. As advertisers navigate this intricate landscape, their ability to strike a balance between sensitivity and relevance will be crucial in determining the DOOH market's trajectory in the midst of these unprecedented circumstances.

Key Regional Development

In North America, the digital out of home market is witnessing robust growth due to a strong digital infrastructure, high urbanization rates, and a tech-savvy population. Europe's DOOH market is characterized by diverse regulatory environments and cultural nuances. Countries like the UK, Germany, and France are at the forefront of DOOH adoption. The Asia-Pacific region is a hotbed of DOOH innovation, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea leading the way. The region's rapid urbanization, expanding middle class, and high smartphone penetration rate create a fertile ground for interactive and mobile-integrated DOOH campaigns.

Key Takeaway from Digital Out Of Home Market Study

Billboards, both traditional and digital, have long been an essential component of advertising campaigns due to their high visibility and strategic placement in urban and high-traffic areas. This evolution has breathed new life into the billboard segment, making it more adaptable, engaging, and attention-grabbing.

The outdoor segment of the DOOH market complements the dominance of billboards by extending the reach of digital advertising to unconventional and unexpected locations. From transit stations to street furniture, this segment harnesses creativity to seamlessly integrate advertising into the urban environment.

Buy Complete Research Report Which Provide Detail Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine War & Ongoing Recession: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3003

Recent Developments Related to Digital Out Of Home Market

Hivestack, a leading global ad tech company specializing in programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, has recently unveiled an innovative and industry-first solution in collaboration with Nielsen.

Hivestack, the foremost independent company in programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising technology, has revealed its collaboration with Winkel Media. Winkel Media stands as Latin America's pioneer smart digital media and data analytics network, boasting a substantial presence strategically positioned within key retail establishments

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia- Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Digital Out Of Home Market Segmentation, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2Billboard

8.3Street Furniture

8.4Transit

9. Digital Out Of Home Market Segmentation, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Retail

9.2.2 Corporate and Government

9.2.3 Healthcare

9.2.4 Hospitality

9.3 Infrastructural

9.3.1 Transportation

9.3.2 Entertainment

9.4 Institutional

9.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFS1)

9.4.2 Education

9.5 Other Verticals

10. Digital Out Of Home Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1Introduction

10.2Indoor

10.3Outdoor

10.4Displays Used in Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

10.4.1 LCD

10.4.2OLED Display

10.4.3Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led

10.4.4Direct-View Large-Pixel Led

10.4.5E-Paper Display

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 The Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America

12. Company Profile

12.1 JCDecaux (France)

12.1.1 Market Overview

12.1.2 Financials

12.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 The SNS View

12.2 Lamar Advertising Company (US)

12.3 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US)

12.4 OUTFRONT Media (US),

12.5 Prismview LLC (US)

12.6 Daktronics (US)

12.7 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan)

12.8 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

12.9 Broadsign International LLC. (Canada)

12.10 Ayuda Media Systems (US)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

14.3.1 Industry News

14.3.2 Company News

14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.