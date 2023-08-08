GTreasury Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket and Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45741820, July 2023) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45741720, July 2023).



The IDC MarketScape studies provide an evaluation of SaaS and cloud-enabled enterprise and midmarket treasury and risk management applications, and discuss the criteria that are most important for companies to consider when selecting a system.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment evaluates select vendors on the strength of their offerings. The report states, “In times of uncertainty, businesses rely heavily on liquidity management to stay prepared for the unknown. Between global conflict, natural disasters, political unrest, and the ever-looming shadow of economic uncertainty, the ability to manage liquidity and cash is becoming a higher priority than ever. The current state of the world gives treasury management software (TMS) providers the opportunity to capitalize on an ever-growing need.”

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment report notes, “Consider GTreasury if you want a modular, highly configurable, single treasury and risk management platform (cash, payments, and risk) that will allow you to fully customize your treasury functions as needed with the ability to grow as your business grows.”

“We believe being positioned as Leader in both the Enterprise and Midmarket reports reinforces the value that GTreasury’s solutions deliver to a particularly wide breadth of organizations,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO, GTreasury. “Through proprietary treasury technology innovation, key partnerships, and integrations into an ecosystem of banks and other solutions, we continue to deliver customers the tools and data-driven insights they need to operate more efficiently and drive more successful business outcomes. We are proud of the IDC MarketScape recognition for our treasury and risk management technology strategy and capabilities, and look forward to empowering treasury transformation within even more companies going forward.”

As the treasury and risk management space rapidly evolves, GTreasury’s solutions continue to provide treasurers and the office of the CFO with the tools they need to effectively manage their financial operations. From cash and liquidity management to risk analysis and mitigation, GTreasury offers a powerful, integrated platform that meets the complex needs of today's global businesses.

To download the reports:

About GTreasury



GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

About IDC MarketScape



IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



GTreasury Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com