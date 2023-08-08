UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach $14.18Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.7% CAGR with Water Disinfection Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on "UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Power Rating, Application, and End User," the market is expected to grow from US$ 5.08 billion in 2022 to US$ 14.18 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030. The rising awareness of the benefits of the adoption of UV technology over chemical treatment as a disinfection method for drinking water and wastewater treatment is driving market growth.





Disinfection is an inevitable process in hospitals, as it contributes to the safety and security of patients. Hospital facilities are highly exposed to harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi that can harm the well-being of patients and healthcare workers, visitors, newborns, etc. These healthcare-associated infections (HAI) are commonly transmitted through hospitals, end-stage renal disease facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities. As per the US Department of Health and Human Services, ~1 in 31 inpatients have an infection related to hospital care. The World Health Organization (WHO) in its report released in May 2022, stated that 7 out of 100 patients and 15 out of 100 patients in acute-care hospitals in high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), respectively, can acquire at least one HAI during their hospital stay. In addition, on average, 1 in every 10 affected patients would die from the acquired HAI. The report also stated that 70% of these diseases can be prevented by adopting good hand hygiene and other cost-effective practices. Thus, the need for disinfection equipment to kill the live germ in the air, water, or surfaces for preventing disease transmission and bolstering human safety triggers the adoption of UV disinfectant equipment in the healthcare sector, further fueling the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

UV light has powerful germicidal properties, specifically at 254 nm wavelength. The UV light emitted by UV disinfection equipment penetrates microbial cells, making them nonviable and barring their reproducibility or virulence. This equipment is widely used for water and surface sterilization, and air purification in healthcare facilities, enabling supplementary protection against infection and transmission of diseases. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the UV disinfectant equipment demand in 2020 and 2021. Companies in the UV disinfection equipment market are introducing various solutions to cater to the burgeoning demand for UV disinfectant equipment in healthcare facilities. For example, in July 2020, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd, Kochi (India), unveiled an advanced UV-C Disinfection System for quick, chemical-free sterilization of high infection-prone areas. Thus, the rising use of UV disinfection solutions in the healthcare sector fuels UV disinfection equipment market.

The UV disinfection equipment market size in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Since the early 1970s, clean water has been a national preoccupation. The Federal Water Pollution Control Act (commonly known as the Clean Water Act) was passed by the US Congress in 1972 to safeguard the country's waters. Due to this statute, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and comparable state agencies are authorized to regulate activities that endanger the nation's water resources. The Federal Water Pollution Control Act established a comprehensive national water strategy and a national goal to eliminate pollution discharge into navigable waters. As a result, government attempts to adopt technologically advanced, chemical-free, and environment-friendly disinfection equipment contribute to the UV disinfection equipment market growth in North America. In addition, governments of North American countries are investing in efforts to boost their manufacturing industries. In January 2021, the US President announced the “Made in America” initiative focused on having a technologically advanced and automated manufacturing sector. With this initiative, the federal government is investing and providing incentives to businesses in the manufacturing sector, which would propel the demand for UV disinfection equipment to enhance the safety of the facilities.

Companies in the UV disinfection equipment market in North America are engaged in several strategic initiatives to fulfill the growing demand from the industrial, residential, commercial, and municipal sectors and boost their revenue. In March 2023, Xylem acquired Evoqua Water Technologies, a UV disinfection equipment and service provider. This acquisition helps Xylem to address critical water challenges faced by customers and communities with the growing awareness of clean water in the region. Thus, organic and inorganic strategic initiatives help the UV disinfectant equipment market players in North America boost their revenues.





UV Disinfection Equipment Market Report: Component Overview

Based on component, the UV disinfection equipment market size is categorized into UV lamps, reactor chambers, quartz sleeves, control units, and others. The UV lamps segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance until 2030. UV lamps are used in air purifiers to kill airborne microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, mold spores, and dust mites. These lamps emit ultraviolet (UV) light, which has a wavelength that damages the DNA of microorganisms, making them unable to reproduce. UV lamps are typically used in air purifiers with other filtration methods, such as HEPA filters. Moreover, they operate without the production of ozone or any other harmful gas. Various manufacturers and vendors are launching air purifiers with UV lamps for removing dust, pollen, and other particulate matter, which contributes to UV disinfection equipment market growth.





UV Disinfection Equipment Market Research Report: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Xylem Inc, Trojan Technologies Group ULC, Halma Plc, Kuraray Co Ltd, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp, Advanced UV Inc, American Ultraviolet Inc, Atlantium Technologies Ltd, Dr. Honle AG, and Evergreen UV LLC are among the key UV disinfection equipment market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were also analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major UV disinfection equipment market players to strategize their growth.

In 2023, AquiSense Technologies, a provider of UV-C LED water disinfection systems, announced the launch of PearlAqua Deca 30C. PearlAqua Deca 30C offers treatment for both larger and smaller point-of-use applications. The solution is suitable for commercial and industrial water treatment, food and beverage processing, and residential use; it can also be incorporated into soda machines, among other uses.

In 2021, Xylem expanded its regional footprint by acquiring Turkey’s pumping and water treatment systems company, Anadolu Flygt. The acquisition will allow Xylem to serve a broader range of countries across the Middle East and further accelerate its growth in the region with an enhanced suite of digital water solutions.





