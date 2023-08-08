Finalists Announced for “Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023” Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teich Group and Catapult X announce the finalists for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards, the only awards program judged by STEM educators. The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and MCH Strategic Data, and for the first time this year with the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education.



Educator judges evaluated all product entries and selected the finalists listed below, and hundreds of thousands of STEM educators will select the winners in early August. Winners will be announced on August 18, 2023, just in time for schools and districts to review for the back to school season.

Led by Annie Galvin Teich, President of The Teich Group , this year’s judges included Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Dr. Omah M. Williams-Duncan, Kim Collazo, Christina Wilson, Jamica Craig, and Erin Barr.

“This year our seasoned award judges found additional innovation and deeper content alignment with new and developing technologies,” said lead judge Annie Galvin Teich. “Across multiple technology types, judges discovered excellence in a range of product characteristics, including alignment to standards and student engagement opportunities for what works best in classroom and lab settings.”

Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards Finalists

Organization Product Accelerate Learning Inc. Collaborate Science – ML-PBL Powered by Accelerate Learning BirdBrain Technologies Finch Robot 2.0 BirdBrain Technologies Owlet Math Tools BrainPOP BrainPOP Science BrainPOP BrainPOP Science Carolina Biological Supply Company 3-D Earth and Space Science Kits Carolina Biological Supply Company CRISPR in a Box™ Kit Carolina Biological Supply Company Carolina® Healthcare Simulations Kit Series: Blood Typing Kit Carolina Biological Supply Company Smithsonian Science for the Classroom Carolina Biological Supply Company Building Blocks of Science 3D Carolina Distance Learning® Carolina Distance Learning® Online Gateway HyFlex Code.org Code.org’s CS Connections - Coding with Poetry module Code.org Code.org’s CS Connections Curricula Code.org Code.org’s CS Connections - Simulating a Marine Ecosystem Code.org Code.org Culturally Responsive 6-12 Curriculum Code.org Code.org CodeMonkey CodeMonkey Discovery Education STEM Careers Coalition Discovery Education Science Techbook from Discovery Education Ellipsis Education Ellipsis Education Ellipsis Education Ellipsis Education ExploreLearning ExploreLearning Gizmos ExploreLearning ExploreLearning Gizmos ExploreLearning ExploreLearning Frax ExploreLearning ExploreLearning Reflex Generation Genius Generation Genius HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology FILTERED JASON Learning Beyond the Water Bottle: Minimizing Microplastic Pollution JASON Learning Pathways to Success Avantis Education Eduverse Learning Undefeated Breakout Box: Body Systems Mission McGraw Hill ALEKS McGraw Hill ALEKS Ozobot Evo PASCO Scientific PASCO Academy PASCO Scientific Meter Stick Optics Complete System PASCO Scientific Coding with Vehicle Sensor Technologies Kit Pitsco Education LUMA Pitsco Education Drone Maker Kit Realityworks ECG Simulators SAE International A World In Motion® (AWIM®) SAE International A World In Motion® (AWIM®) Sphero, Inc. Sphero Blueprint Build Kit STEM Sports® STEM Sports® Supplemental Curriculum



STEM educators interested in becoming a judge for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards should contact Teich at ateich@theteichgroup.net . For more information about the awards program, visit www.bestofstemawards.com .

About Catapult X

Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults exclusively with science and STEM/STEAM education industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to catapult their brand and products forward by using data-driven insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.

About MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data is a first-class leading provider of data and technology solutions in education, religion, healthcare and government. MCH is dedicated to providing superior solutions through its ongoing investment in people, data and technology. Learn more at www.mchdata.com or find them on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or follow NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.