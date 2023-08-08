Finalists Announced for “Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023” Awards

Judges choose innovative STEM resources as finalists and thousands of STEM educators will choose the winners

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teich Group and Catapult X announce the finalists for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards, the only awards program judged by STEM educators. The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and MCH Strategic Data, and for the first time this year with the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education.

Educator judges evaluated all product entries and selected the finalists listed below, and hundreds of thousands of STEM educators will select the winners in early August. Winners will be announced on August 18, 2023, just in time for schools and districts to review for the back to school season.

Led by Annie Galvin Teich, President of The Teich Group, this year’s judges included Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Dr. Omah M. Williams-Duncan, Kim Collazo, Christina Wilson, Jamica Craig, and Erin Barr.

“This year our seasoned award judges found additional innovation and deeper content alignment with new and developing technologies,” said lead judge Annie Galvin Teich. “Across multiple technology types, judges discovered excellence in a range of product characteristics, including alignment to standards and student engagement opportunities for what works best in classroom and lab settings.”

Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards Finalists

OrganizationProduct
Accelerate Learning Inc.Collaborate Science – ML-PBL Powered by Accelerate Learning
BirdBrain TechnologiesFinch Robot 2.0
BirdBrain TechnologiesOwlet Math Tools
BrainPOP BrainPOP Science
Carolina Biological Supply Company3-D Earth and Space Science Kits
Carolina Biological Supply CompanyCRISPR in a Box™ Kit
Carolina Biological Supply CompanyCarolina® Healthcare Simulations Kit Series: Blood Typing Kit
Carolina Biological Supply CompanySmithsonian Science for the Classroom
Carolina Biological Supply CompanyBuilding Blocks of Science 3D
Carolina Distance Learning®Carolina Distance Learning® Online Gateway HyFlex
Code.orgCode.org’s CS Connections - Coding with Poetry module
Code.orgCode.org’s CS Connections Curricula
Code.orgCode.org’s CS Connections - Simulating a Marine Ecosystem
Code.orgCode.org Culturally Responsive 6-12 Curriculum
CodeMonkeyCodeMonkey
Discovery EducationSTEM Careers Coalition
Discovery EducationScience Techbook from Discovery Education
Ellipsis EducationEllipsis Education
ExploreLearningExploreLearning Gizmos
ExploreLearningExploreLearning Frax
ExploreLearningExploreLearning Reflex
Generation GeniusGeneration Genius
HudsonAlpha Institute for BiotechnologyFILTERED
JASON LearningBeyond the Water Bottle: Minimizing Microplastic Pollution
JASON LearningPathways to Success
Avantis EducationEduverse
Learning UndefeatedBreakout Box: Body Systems Mission
McGraw Hill ALEKSMcGraw Hill ALEKS
OzobotEvo
PASCO ScientificPASCO Academy
PASCO ScientificMeter Stick Optics Complete System
PASCO ScientificCoding with Vehicle Sensor Technologies Kit
Pitsco EducationLUMA
Pitsco EducationDrone Maker Kit
RealityworksECG Simulators
SAE InternationalA World In Motion® (AWIM®)
Sphero, Inc.Sphero Blueprint Build Kit
STEM Sports®STEM Sports® Supplemental Curriculum


STEM educators interested in becoming a judge for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards should contact Teich at ateich@theteichgroup.net. For more information about the awards program, visit www.bestofstemawards.com.

About Catapult X
Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults exclusively with science and STEM/STEAM education industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to catapult their brand and products forward by using data-driven insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.

About MCH Strategic Data
MCH Strategic Data is a first-class leading provider of data and technology solutions in education, religion, healthcare and government. MCH is dedicated to providing superior solutions through its ongoing investment in people, data and technology. Learn more at www.mchdata.com or find them on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About NSTA
The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or follow NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About NABT
Since being established in 1938, the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) has been the recognized "leader in life science education." Thousands of educators have joined NABT to share experiences and expertise with colleagues from around the globe; keep up with trends and developments in the field; and grow professionally. For more information about NABT, please visit www.NABT.org.

 

        











    

        

        
