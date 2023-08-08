Analytical Standards Market to Surpass 2.56 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rising Applicationsin Proteomics and Metabolomics

Westford,USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, analytical testing is essential in the pharmaceutical industry, serving as a critical component in various stages of drug development and production. It plays a fundamental role in understanding the impact of different factors on dosage form selection and design, assessing the physical and chemical stability of drug molecules, and evaluating overall drug molecule stability in the analytical standards market .

Analytical standards play a crucial role in various scientific disciplines by enabling the confirmation of specific components within mixtures, thereby enhancing the precision of quantitative analysis. These standards are utilized for multiple purposes, including performing tests or calibrations of analyzers and instruments and ensuring measurement accuracy and reliability in the analytical standards market.

Prominent Players in Analytical Standards Market

Merck KGaA

LGC Limited

AccuStandard Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Spex CertiPrep

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Restek Corporation

Cayman Chemical

GE Healthcare

Inorganic Ventures

GFS Chemicals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

RICCA Chemical Company

Organic Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increase in Public-Private Participation

Organic segment emerged as the leader in the analytical standards market, boasting the largest market share, and this trend is projected to persist throughout the forecast period. The organic segment's dominance is primarily attributed to several key factors. There has been a notable increase in public-private participation in various research studies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The markets in North America held the largest market share in the analytical standards market. This can be attributed to the region's well-established infrastructure of food testing labs, drug testing laboratories, environmental pollution monitoring laboratories, and forensic laboratories.

Environmental Analytical Standards Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due totheIncrease in the Emissions of Contaminants

Environmental analytical standards segment emerged as the leader in the overall analytical standards market, capturing the largest share. Several factors contribute to the dominance of this segment. There has been a significant increase in the emissions of contaminants, necessitating robust and accurate environmental testing and analysis.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to witness the highest CAGR in the analytical standards market from 2023 to 2030. Several factors contribute to this growth projection, including strategic expansions by market players in the analytical instrument sector within the region. Additionally, soil testing is increasingly emphasized, driven by the need for sustainable agriculture and environmental monitoring.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the analytical standards market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Analytical Standards Market

Bio-Rad introduced the EconoFit low-pressure prepacked chromatography column packs to facilitate cost-effective screening experiments for protein purification workflows in 2022. This launch showcases Bio-Rad's commitment to supporting researchers in developing efficient and optimized purification processes.

YMC Europe unveiled a new liquid chromatography portal to provide users with comprehensive technical information and resources in 2022. This portal demonstrates YMC Europe's dedication to offering a valuable knowledge hub for researchers and chromatography professionals.

