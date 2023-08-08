Life Extension Survey Finds Everyday Stress Impacts Ability to Concentrate for Nearly 60% of People

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding the mental space to concentrate among the hustle of busy schedules can be challenging. A Life Extension customer survey of more than 2,100 people found that stress impacts 35% of respondents on a daily basis. Over half (58%) reported that being stressed impacts their ability to focus and, on the flip side, 48% said that lack of focus increased their stress levels. To help people find their “zen” and sharpen their focus, Life Extension has launched Ashwagandha Plus Calm & Focus. This caffeine-free formula combines ashwagandha extract, which has been studied for its support of a healthy response to everyday stress, with a proprietary spearmint extract that has been shown to encourage focus and concentration.

This combo of extracts may be just what today’s busy individual needs to keep an even keel despite their demanding lifestyle. “The ashwagandha extract confers a wide range of benefits and balances the body’s response to everyday stress, helping maintain already-healthy cortisol levels,” explained Kristin Moskal, MS, a scientist at Life Extension. “The spearmint extract contains special phenolic compounds that have been shown to help people dial down distractions and encourage focus without the jitters that can come with caffeine.”

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, Life Extension’s Director of Education, stress is a misunderstood but necessary response, and that like many things in life, the key is balance. “Stress is not the villain to your well-being; it’s a built-in survival response,” he explained. “But when left unmanaged, it can impact your health and, of course, your ability to stay focused and concentrate on that to-do list. Finding a daily supplement that helps you stay zen and sharpen your focus is a proactive way to promote concentration and manage stress.”

Ashwagandha Plus Calm & Focus is a new addition to Life Extension’s line of more than 450 dietary supplements. Each vegetarian capsule is gluten-free and non-GMO.

