Semiconductor Chip Market to Cross USD 1125.78 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rise of Edge Computing and 5G Network Rollout | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Semiconductor Chip Market had a worth of USD 590.5 billion in the year 2022. Projections suggest that it will escalate to approximately USD 1125.78 billion by 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast span spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

A semiconductor chip, often simply referred to as a "chip," is a fundamental component of modern electronics that plays a pivotal role in enabling the functionality of electronic device. The semiconductor chip is the backbone of almost all electronic devices we use in our daily lives, from smartphones and computers to televisions, refrigerators, and even automobiles. Its significance lies in its ability to control and manipulate the flow of electrical currents with remarkable precision, allowing for the amplification, switching, and processing of electrical signals.

Market Analysis

In recent years, the semiconductor chip market has experienced remarkable growth, driven by a multitude of factors that have transformed industries and reshaped the global technological landscape. The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem has generated a substantial demand for semiconductor chips. As everyday objects become interconnected, they require integrated circuits for data processing, connectivity, and sensor integration. This trend spans various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, agriculture, and more. The global deployment of 5G networks is fostering higher data speeds and low latency, enabling the seamless functioning of various applications such as autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and remote surgeries. These advanced functionalities heavily depend on semiconductor chips for their processing capabilities, driving an increased demand for more powerful and efficient chips.

Semiconductor Chip Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 590.5 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 1125.78 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.4% From 2023-2030 Key Segments By Type (Logic Chips, Memory Chips, Analog Chips, Complex Systems-on-a-Chip, and Application-Specific Integrated Chips (ASICs))



By End-use (Automotive, Computing, Consumer Electronics, Wireless Communication, Industrial, Military, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession

A recession's impact on the semiconductor chip market is multifaceted and can lead to demand fluctuations, disruptions in the supply chain, and changes in investment patterns, industry consolidation, and shifts in innovation focus. While recessions can present challenges, they can also spur innovation and strategic adaptations that shape the industry's trajectory in the long term. To navigate such challenges successfully, companies need to balance short-term cost-cutting measures with long-term strategic planning and investment in innovation.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the semiconductor chip market is far-reaching and complex. It underscores the interconnectedness of the global economy and the vulnerability of supply chains to geopolitical events. As the industry navigates through these challenges, it's likely to adapt by reevaluating supply chain strategies, exploring alternative resources, and fostering resilience to minimize the impact of such conflicts in the future.

Key Regional Development

The semiconductor chip market's regional dynamics paint a complex and diverse picture of growth, innovation, and specialization. Asia-Pacific dominates in manufacturing, North America leads in technological innovation, Europe excels in niche expertise, and emerging markets in Latin America and Africa hold potential for future expansion. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, collaboration among regions will play a pivotal role in shaping the semiconductor chip industry's trajectory and ensuring its continued growth and relevance in the digital era.

Key Takeaway from Semiconductor Chip Market Study

At the heart of nearly every digital device and computing system lies the logic chip segment. These semiconductor components serve as the building blocks for processing, computation, and decision-making within electronic devices, ranging from smartphones and laptops to data centers and artificial intelligence platforms.

The automotive sector is undergoing a transformative revolution, and at the core of this revolution is the automotive chip segment. From advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment to autonomous driving capabilities, automotive chips are the bedrock of this paradigm shift.

Recent Developments Related to Semiconductor Chip Market

In a groundbreaking collaboration, technology giants Qualcomm and NXP, along with several other prominent industry players, have joined forces to pioneer the development of a cutting-edge chip technology that aims to challenge the dominance of Arm-based processors.

In a significant move that could further bolster India's technology and manufacturing sector, South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix is reportedly exploring the establishment of a cutting-edge chip packaging plant within the country.

