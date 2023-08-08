Notice Regarding Orkela Uab Financial Statements for the 6-Month Period of 2023

Basic data about the Company

UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Legal address: Jogailos st. 4 , Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The principal activity of the Company is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1. The Company is developing the educational and hospitality real estate complex near Vilnius Church and Monastery of Apostles St. Philip and St. Jacob. The expected completion date is in year 2023.

Highlights of 2023 two quarters‘ events:

In January the Company issued 2 571 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 17,099 million.

the Company issued 2 571 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 17,099 million. In March 2023 the Company issued 3 000 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 20,099 million.

the Company issued 3 000 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 20,099 million. In May 2023 the Company issued 852 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 20,951 million.

During the two quarters of 2023 the Company invested EUR 7,4 million in the development of the project. During this period the Company incurred EUR 244,6 thousand of costs, related to the project development, and EUR 765,2 thousands of project financing costs.

As at 30 June 2023 the Company’s assets amount to EUR 26 487 thousand (31 December 2022 – EUR 19 083 thousand).

LTC (Loan to cost ratio) ratio on 30 June 2023 was 57,64%.

More information:

Director of UAB „Orkela“

Anastasija Pocienė

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt

+370 671 16 232

Attachments