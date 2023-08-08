The Disposable Food Containers Market is projected to attain a value of US$ 29.21 Billion by 2033, Driven by the Portable Food Packaging Options | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of Disposable Food Containers totalled US$ 16.9 billion in 2022 and are expected to reach US$ 17.76 billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, disposable food containers market is expected to accelerate at a 5.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 29.21 billion.



Due to rising customer demand for handy and on-the-go food packaging solutions, the disposable food containers industry is predicted to increase steadily. Environmental concerns and the search for sustainable alternatives may affect market trends, with corporations looking into eco-friendly products. Design and material innovations may be critical in shaping the market's future.

From Convenience to Consciousness: The Booming World of Disposable Food Containers

An increased desire for convenience and on-the-go food options is spurring market growth in today's fast-paced lifestyle. The rise of meal delivery services and takeaway options pushes demand for disposable containers. Concerns about food safety and cleanliness, as well as the convenience of disposal, all contribute to the market growth for disposable food containers.

Growing environmental consciousness and a shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions are compelling manufacturers to create biodegradable and compostable food containers, boosting market expansion. As the food business evolves, the disposable food containers market is likely to increase steadily.

Environmental Concerns Pose Challenges for Disposable Food Containers Industry

The growing environmental concerns and desire for sustainable alternatives are important restraints on the disposable food containers market. As public awareness of plastic pollution and its negative environmental impact grows, consumers and governments are increasingly pressing for environmentally responsible solutions. As a result, consumer tastes are shifting toward reusable or biodegradable packaging, placing pressure on the disposable food container business.

Stringent rules on single-use plastics and many countries' pushes for waste reduction measures impede the expansion of conventional disposable food containers. The disposable food containers manufacturers must innovate and embrace more ecologically friendly materials and production processes to suit the needs of a conscientious consumer base while remaining competitive in the market.

Disposable Food Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The disposable food containers market growth was mainly driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience and the rising trend of on-the-go food consumption. North America and Europe were prominent regions, driven by busy lifestyles and a growing food delivery industry.

Asia Pacific showcased significant potential due to the expanding urban population and changing consumer preferences. The environmental concerns and a shift towards sustainability challenged the market growth for disposable food containers. Government's and consumers' growing awareness of single-use plastics' impact might influence the market dynamics in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

In the United States, it is anticipated that in 2023, disposable food container sales are going to surpass US$ 4.8 billion.

Between 2023 and 2033, the German disposable food containers market is anticipated to have a profitable growth opportunity of US$ 491 million.

Between 2023 and 2033, the material category's paper & paperboard segment is going to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.1%.

According to the end-use category, 39% of all disposable food containers sold in 2023 are to be used in restaurants and eateries.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments in Disposable Food Containers Industry

The disposable food containers industry was highly competitive and rapidly expanding. The industry's major players were actively innovating to fulfil the needs for sustainability, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.

The disposable food container manufacturers were attempting to offer eco-friendly alternatives as customer awareness of environmental concerns grew. The industry has seen the growth of smaller, niche firms, which has increased rivalry.

Newest Developments

Stora Enso Oyj teamed with Picadeli in February 2022 to replace plastic packaging in salad packaging by developing a plastic-free, recyclable alternative for takeaway packaging.

The WestRock Company to cooperate with Swiss Chalet to create recyclable paperboard packaging for its restaurant franchise in Canada in April 2022.

Prominent producers of Disposable Food Containers.

Stora Enso Oyj The WestRock Company DS Smith Plc Mondi Group Plc Smurfit Kappa Group Sonoco Products Company Sealed Air Corporation Georgia Pacific LLC DOpla SpA Dart Container Corporation Huhtamäki Oyj D&W Fine Pack Gold Plast SPA SOLIA, Inc. Vegware Ltd Tn food container manufacturers ENPAK Eco-Friendly Food Container Lacerta Group, Inc. South Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. Arafhat Plastics

Key Segmentations-

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Paper and Paperboard

Aluminium

Bagasse

Starch-based



By Application:

Fresh food

Good takeaway

Retail



By End Use:

Restaurants and eateries

Take-away and online delivery

Catering services

Institutional

