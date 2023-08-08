Pet Oral Care Products Market to Surpass 230 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Increased Focus on Veterinary Health Expenditure

Westford,USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growth of the pet oral care products market is further fueled by an increased focus on veterinary health expenditure. As pet owners become more aware of the importance of oral health for their furry companions, they are willing to invest in high-quality oral care products and professional veterinary services. This surge in veterinary healthcare expenditure is a significant driver for market growth.

Pet owners generally buy pet oral care products to maintain their pets' overall health and prevent common oral diseases in the pet oral care products market. Some common oral problems in pets are bad breath, extra tooth set, pain & bleeding in gums, and broken or loose teeth.

Prominent Players in Pet Oral Care Products Market

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Nestle S.A.

Mars, Incorporated

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ceva Sante Animale

Virbac

Vetoquinol S.A.

Beaphar

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Kinetic Vet

KONG Company LLC

Pegasus Laboratories, Inc.

Pfizer Animal Health (Zoetis)

Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

The Bramton Company

WellPet LLC

Home Care Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increase in the Pet Owners

Home care sector has emerged as a dominant power in the pet oral care products market, claiming the largest market share. This segment is projected to experience substantial growth, with a significant CAGR expected. One vital aspect of home care that cannot be overlooked is early dental care for pets.

The markets in North America have emerged to grow significantly and gain market share in pet oral care products market. This can be attributed to several key factors. There has been a notable increase in pet owners in the region, leading to a higher demand for pet care products.

Cat Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the RisingPrevalence of Infectious Condition

Cat segment is expected to grow more rapidly in the pet oral care products market.However, it is essential to address a common concern in dogs - periodontal disease, the most prevalent infectious condition among them.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the pet care products market. Australia is expected to showcase an extreme demand for pet care products in this region throughout the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the pet oral care products market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Pet Oral Care Products Market

Central Garden & Pet Company made a significant announcement in 2022 regarding its acquisition of DoMyOwn, an online retailer. This strategic move aimed to bolster Central Garden & Pet Company's presence in the e-commerce sector.

Recently, Mars Petcare revealed its plans to invest a substantial $145 million in expanding the production capabilities of its wet pet food manufacturing plant located in Fort Smith, AR. The investment entailed the addition of 200,000 square feet of space to the facility, along with the installation of two new production lines.

Key Questions Answered in Pet Oral Care Products Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

