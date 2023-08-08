3D Measurement Sensors in Logistics Market to Reach $242.13Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.3% CAGR with Structured Light Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest market study on "3D Measurement Sensors in Logistics Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Technology, and Geography," the market is expected to grow from US$ 127.50 million in 2022 to US$ 242.13 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023–2030. The continuous growth of e-commerce in the country is raising the demand for automated warehouses to ease logistics operations.





The automation of old warehouses or the construction of new automated warehouses is growing in Europe to increase productivity and capabilities, which is expected to boost the growth of 3D measurement sensors in logistics market. For instance, in November 2020, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced the opening of its fully automated Laundry & Home Care warehouse at its production facility in Spain. For this project, the company invested ~US$ 26.10 million (EUR 22 million) in its 24,000 square meter warehouse, which will be a major logistics hub for Southern Europe. The facility consists of three different areas, out of which the first area is fully automated with the capacity to store 21,000 pallets. The second area is the conventional area which can store up to 14,000 pallets. The third area is intended for largely automated picking and co-packing tasks and will have the capacity to move more than 7 million product units per year. Similarly, in February 2023, Helios Technologies, Inc., a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, announced that it had opened a new automated warehouse at its operating company, Faster S.r.l., located in Italy. This advanced facility measures 2,100 square meters, has a capacity for 6,900 pallets, and can service up to 190 pallets per hour. The growing automation of warehouses is increasing the demand for autonomous solutions such as robots and 3D cameras in the region, fueling the 3D measurement sensors in logistics market growth. This increasing demand for 3D sensing camera is pushing market players to develop advanced solutions. In March 2023, Schmersal Group showcased a 3D camera for the automated acquisition of digital process data in real-time at the Hannover Messe 2023. This new AM-T100 is a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera, which uses a Sony DepthSense sensor to create 3D depth images with millimeter accuracy. The ToF technology provides a runtime measurement of emitted light pulses in the infrared range that is reflected from the objects being captured. This helps in the high-speed creation of a 3D image with millimeter accuracy available as a point cloud. Thus, growing warehouse automation and increasing innovation by the market players are rising the demand for 3D sensor camera and 3D depth sensing camera, propelling the growth of the 3D measurement sensors in logistics market size in Europe.





Germany is Dominating the 3D Measurement Sensors in Logistics Market Size in Europe:

Various logistics companies in Germany are working on expanding their business as there is a rising demand for warehouses due to an increase in online purchases, which will boost the 3D measurement sensors in logistics market growth. In August 2022, Maersk announced that it had started the construction of a 43,000-square-meter warehouse in Duisburg, Germany. With this, the company will be able to provide better end-to-end logistics solutions of the highest quality to its customers. It is expected that the construction of the warehouse will be completed by Q3 of 2023. Also, the country is witnessing increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs). According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority of Germany, in December 2022, the new EV car registrations in the country surged by 38.1%. This rising demand for EVs is fueling the need for automated warehouses, specifically for EV batteries and other components, which will boost the growth of 3D measurement sensors in logistics market. Various logistics companies are working on constructing warehouses. For instance, in May 2023, Maersk announced that, together with bauwo, it was building a 20,000 square meter logistics center near Hanover. This logistics center will be used to store and handle electric car batteries and their components. The construction of this highly automated battery warehouse is expected to be completed in May 2024. Thus, the rising construction of warehouses is increasing the demand for 3D position sensor, 3D image sensor, and 3D depth sensor, propelling the growth of the 3D measurement sensors in logistics market in Germany.





3D Measurement Sensors in Logistics Market: Segmental Overview

Based on services, the 3D measurement sensors in logistics market is segmented into: Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, and Others. The image sensors segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, whereas the position sensors segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on transmission network, the 3D measurement sensors in logistics market is bifurcated into: Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Laser Light, and Others. The structured light segment held the largest share of the 3D measurement sensors in logistics market in 2022, whereas the laser light segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





3D Measurement Sensors in Logistics Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co KG, Infineon Technologies AG, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp, Cognex Corp, ifm Electronic GmbH, Intel Corp, LMI Technologies Inc, Keyence Corp, OMRON Corp, and Sick AG are among the key 3D measurement sensors in logistics market players profiled in the report which help in global traffic management. Several other essential 3D measurement sensors in logistics market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The 3D measurement sensors in logistics market report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

In May 2023, LMI Technologies Inc. released a new GoPxL IIOT vision inspection software platform that helps build custom HMIs for displaying and reporting Gocator sensor data on PC, touchscreen, or mobile devices.

In 2022, The SICK launched the 3D time-of-flight camera, enabling reliable three-dimensional environment perception and productivity-enhancing safety concepts for automating mobile robots and human-robot collaboration in production and logistics processes.





