By 2032, Global Dissolvable Stitches Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 7.23 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.9%: Analysis by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dissolvable Stitches Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Natural and Synthetic); By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global dissolvable stitches market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 4.14 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 7.23 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.9% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Dissolvable Stitches? How Big is Dissolvable Stitches Market Size & Share?

Overview

Dissolvable stitches, also known as absorbable sutures, are used to close injuries or surgical cuts, typically inside the body. It can inherently dissolve and be absorbed by the body as the injury heals. These sutures are made of materials such as the fibers that band animal intestines or artificially formed polymers that smoothly dissolve into the body.

The body breaks down the dissolvable stitches over time. This makes these sutures perfect for closing surgical areas, particularly tissue inside the body that is challenging to reach after the surgery. Also, the dissolvable stitches market demand is expanding as these stitches tend to be more adaptable than non-absorbable stitches. Because of this, surgeons can suture the damage while matching its shape, which helps heal rough injuries and absorbent surgical sites.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Apollo Endosurgery

B. Braun

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast

Conmed Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation

Dolphin Sutures

Ethicon

Johnson & Johnson

Integra Lifesciences

Lotus Surgicals.

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Sutures India

Surgical Specialties

TEPHA

Teleflex

Dissolvable Stitches Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 7.23 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 4.29 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.9% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, DemeTECH Corporation, TEPHA Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast A/S, Conmed Corporation, Sutures India Pvt. Ltd., Ethicon US LLC, Integra Lifesciences, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Dolphin Sutures, Teleflex Incorporated, and Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Need for suture removal: Dissolvable stitches are frequently chosen because they do not require suture removal, making them very convenient for elderly patients. Their rising popularity among healthcare professionals is helping the market grow because it results from improved properties like better flexibility, higher tensile strength, and controlled absorption rates.

The rapid growth in the number of hysterectomies, knee or hip replacements, bypass surgeries, and cosmetic surgeries, as well as the increase in the global elderly population who are most likely to have cardiovascular diseases, as well as the rising awareness and proliferation of advanced surgical interventions, and a strong focus on R&D activities by key companies to innovate new products with enhanced capabilities, are among the major factors driving the dissolvable stitches market growth.

Top Findings of the Report

The demand for advanced and innovative suture materials and tips, which have completely changed the suturing process during surgeries, and the increasing attention that leading companies and research institutions are paying to advancements and innovations in material science, are the main factors driving the market growth.

The dissolvable stitches market segmentation is primarily based on the application, type, region, and end user.

North America dominated the market with a significant share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Numerous innovations: The performance of dissolvable stitches has recently been improved by several coating and surface modifications, including antimicrobial coatings to lower the risk of infections, cell adhesion-promoting coatings to speed up tissue healing, and hydrophilic coatings to improve handling and knot-tying. These developments have opened up new business opportunities for the market players.

Growing technological developments that have made it possible to control better the rate of absorption for dissolvable stitches, as well as the ability for surgeons to choose sutures with suitable absorption profiles depending on the type of surgery and tissue healing requirements, are gaining a lot of traction and propelling the dissolvable stitches market size at a rapid rate.

Segmental Analysis

Synthetic Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The synthetic sector held the largest dissolvable stitches market share, primarily because of the many advantages these types have over conventional sutures like silk or catgut, which must be removed after the wound has healed, as well as their capacity to do away with the need for suture removal procedures, which results in significant time and money savings for patients and healthcare providers.

Moreover, the natural sector is anticipated to grow fastest over the ensuing years, primarily due to increased demand for biodegradable and natural materials in various medical procedures and their expanding use to reduce the risk of adverse reactions and enhance patient outcomes.

The Cardiovascular Surgeries Sector Holds the Significant Share

In terms of revenue, the cardiovascular surgeries category held the largest market share in 2022, owing to a significant rise in the incidences of cardiac diseases globally, rapidly growing expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure primarily related to the field, and the fact of supportive and promising reimbursement policies or scenarios all over the world.

In addition, the growing trend of minimally invasive procedures in cardiology has led to an increase in demand for dissolvable stitches, which have the advantage of avoiding suture removal, reducing patient discomfort, and allowing for faster recovery, thereby driving the dissolvable stitches market growth.

By Type By Application By End User Natural

Synthetic Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

General Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Overview

North America: The market expansion in North America can be ascribed primarily to increased prevalence and occurrences of various ailments, increased people spending capacity on healthcare operations, and a strong presence of well-established and leading market firms throughout the region. Furthermore, healthcare practitioners, particularly in the United States and Canada, are becoming more aware of the benefits of dissolvable stitches. They are increasingly promoting their use in various surgical operations, which is favorably driving market growth.

Asia Pacific: The dissolvable stitches market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing area, with a significant CAGR over the foreseen period, owing to the rising adoption of innovative dissolvable suture materials and manufacturing techniques, as well as a rising number of governments across the Asia Pacific region enacting favorable policies to promote healthcare infrastructure development, improve patient care, and attract investments in the medical device sector.

Browse the Detail Report “Dissolvable Stitches Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Natural and Synthetic); By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dissolvable-stitches-market

Recent Developments

MIT engineers stated in February 2022 that they had created a new type of surgical duct tape that is a flexible, robust, and biocompatible sticky patch and can be put to biological tissues extremely readily or rapidly. The newly created glue, used to repair gastrointestinal tract problems, can firmly bond to tissues in just a few seconds and maintain that bond for over a month.

Tetra-fluoro-ethylene sutures with the brand name "TEFLENE" were introduced by Dolphin Sutures in April 2021. It is a type of PTFE-based monofilament smooth suture material with an extremely low coefficient of friction.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the dissolvable Stitches market report based on type, application, end-user, and region:

By Type Outlook

Natural

Synthetic

By Application Outlook

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

General Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

