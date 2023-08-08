GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND MARS PETCARE BRING “EXTEND A PAW” CAMPAIGN BACK TO WALMART TO HELP ADDRESS HUNGER IN ANIMAL SHELTERS AND RESCUES NATIONWIDE

Seattle, Wash., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Greater Good Charities, in partnership with Mars Petcare, announced the third year of its Extend a Paw campaign. For every purchase of select Mars Petcare products at Walmart stores or Walmart.com, now through September 30, Mars Petcare will donate one meal to Greater Good Charities to be distributed to their network of animal welfare organizations. Mars Petcare will donate up to 2.7 million pet meals through the campaign, with a guarantee of at least 1 million meals to help hungry pets in need. Participating products include certain items from the CESAR®, GREENIES™, IAMS™, NUTRO™ and TEMPTATIONS™ brands.

“Shelters and rescues do so much to support pets in need, but feeding the animals in their care is one of their largest and most critical operating expenses,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “That is why the ‘Extend a Paw’ campaign is so important to us. It provides much-needed relief to these animal welfare organizations so they can focus on helping their pets find loving families.”

“Partnering with Greater Good Charities on the ‘Extend a Paw’ campaign for the third year was a no-brainer for us,” said Josh Evertsen, Senior Vice President of Customer Development at Mars Petcare. “Last year’s program exceeded our planned donation with over 3 million meals donated to pets in need. We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Greater Good Charities as we support our Mars Petcare purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™.”

Pet parents can purchase the following products from Walmart stores or Walmart.com to trigger a donation and help a hungry pet in need:

CESAR Wet Dog Food (24 ct. cases)

GREENIES Canine Dental Treats (12 oz. packages)

IAMS Dry Cat Food (6-7 lb. bags)

IAMS Dry Dog Food (13-15 lb. bags)

NUTRO Dry Dog Food (4-5 lb. bags)

TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food (3.15 lb. bags)

TEMPTATIONS Cat Treats (30 oz. tubs)

Greater Good Charities is a global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets and the planet and has provided more than $575 million in cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support worldwide. Since 2011, Greater Good Charities has provided more than 637 million meals to help pets in need. Last year’s Extend a Paw campaign, in partnership with Mars Petcare, provided over 3 million meals for shelter and rescue pets nationwide.

Everything Mars Petcare does is in service of a world where pets are healthy, happy and welcome. As part of its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, Mars Petcare continues to provide grants, resources and support to animal welfare organizations around the country, as well as municipalities and pet parents, helping to ensure people and pets can live happy lives together. In addition, Mars Petcare’s PEDIGREE Foundation, developed in 2008, has given nearly $11.7 million in grants to support the great work of shelters and rescues across the country to help end pet homelessness.

For more information, visit Walmart.com/ExtendAPaw

# # #

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we’ve supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.





