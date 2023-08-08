Quantum Computing Market to Hit USD 7587.28 Million by 2030 due to Escalating Need for Advanced Computing Solutions and Expanding Quantum Cloud Services | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the Quantum Computing Market had a valuation of USD 725.53 million in 2022. The report projects that it will expand significantly to reach USD 7587.28 million by 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Quantum computing is a cutting-edge field that explores the realm of quantum mechanics to develop powerful computing systems capable of solving complex problems that classical computers cannot handle efficiently. With the continued efforts of researchers and the advancements in quantum hardware and algorithms, we are likely to witness a future where quantum computing plays a transformative role in shaping our world. As the field of quantum computing progresses, it has the potential to revolutionize various industries, including drug discovery, financial modeling, and weather forecasting.

With the ever-increasing complexity of modern problems in fields such as cryptography, drug discovery, climate modeling, financial risk analysis, and optimization, traditional computing methods are becoming inadequate. Quantum computing offers exponential computational power, enabling faster and more efficient solutions to these challenges, thus driving demand for quantum computing technologies. Established tech companies, startups, and research institutions are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to accelerate quantum computing's development. These partnerships often combine expertise in different areas, such as hardware, software, and algorithm development, to create a robust quantum ecosystem. Collaborative efforts are fostering knowledge exchange, speeding up research, and driving quantum computing market growth.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Quantinuum

Huawei

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Accenture

Alpine Quantum Technologies

IonQ

QC Ware

Google LLC

Zapata Computing & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Quantum Computing Market Growth

While recessions can pose significant challenges for the quantum computing market, they are not insurmountable. History has shown that technological innovation and disruptive advancements can occur even during economic downturns. The key lies in strategic planning, collaboration, and continued investment in the potential of quantum computing. As the global economy recovers from a recession, the quantum computing industry must adapt, innovate, and persistently pursue its goals to unlock the transformative potential of quantum computing for the benefit of society as a whole.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 725.53 Mn Market Size by 2030 US$ 7587.28 Mn CAGR CAGR of 34.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Quantum Computing Market: Key Segmentation • By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)

• By Application (Machine Learning, Optimization, Biomedical Simulations, Financial Services, Electronic Material Discovery, Others)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By End-user (Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Chemical, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Get an Excel-Data Sheet of the Quantum Computing Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries, and Continents Data) Get Excel-Data Sheet

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has the potential to introduce various challenges and uncertainties for the quantum computing market. Supply chain disruptions, investor sentiment, research collaborations, and shifts in market dynamics are some of the factors that could influence the growth and development of quantum computing technologies in the wake of geopolitical tensions. Industry stakeholders must remain vigilant and agile in navigating these complexities to ensure the continued advancement and adoption of quantum computing on a global scale.

Key Regional Developments

The quantum computing market is witnessing exponential growth across the globe, driven by active participation from various regions. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets each contribute their unique strengths, fostering a global ecosystem of quantum innovation. Government support, industry partnerships, and academic collaborations are paving the way for a transformative future powered by quantum computing.

Key Takeaway from Quantum Computing Market Study

Quantum computing holds tremendous promise for revolutionizing the Machine Learning and Healthcare sectors. As the technology matures and quantum systems become more robust, we can expect unprecedented breakthroughs in these fields.

Collaborations between quantum computing experts, ML researchers, and healthcare professionals will play a crucial role in harnessing this technology's full potential. As we embark on this quantum journey, the future of these domains looks brighter than ever before.

Recent Developments Related to Quantum Computing Market

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Qubrid , a pioneering quantum computing startup, has joined forces with NVIDIA, the renowned leader in AI and high-performance computing. The partnership formalized through NVIDIA's prestigious Inception program, aims to propel the frontiers of hybrid quantum-classical computing, revolutionizing the way AI algorithms are executed.

, a pioneering quantum computing startup, has joined forces with NVIDIA, the renowned leader in AI and high-performance computing. The partnership formalized through NVIDIA's prestigious Inception program, aims to propel the frontiers of hybrid quantum-classical computing, revolutionizing the way AI algorithms are executed. In a groundbreaking development in the field of quantum computing, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has achieved a major breakthrough that could revolutionize the way we process information and solve complex problems.

