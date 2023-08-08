Cattle Feed Market to Worth USD 104.18 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the escalating awareness of livestock diseases and their potential implications on meat quality and safety has sparked a notable surge in public concern. In response, there has been a pronounced shift towards a heightened focus on the quality and safety of feed ingredients utilized in livestock production in the cattle feed market .

The global cattle feed market has been significantly shaped by the industrialization of cattle-derived products, including meat and dairy items. This evolution, coupled with a burgeoning global population, has imparted a favorable impact on the industry's growth trajectory. Particularly, the market's upward momentum is bolstered by an escalating awareness among consumers regarding the safety and quality of meat and milk products.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 79.2 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 104.18 Billion CAGR 3.92% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Ingredients

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Cattle Feed Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Alltech, Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Ridley Corporation Limited

J. D. Heiskell & Co.

Kent Nutrition Group, Inc.

Hi-Pro Feeds LP

Westway Feed Products LLC

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Midwestern BioAg, Inc.

ForFarmers N.V.

Ewos Group

Wen’s Food Group Co. Ltd.

DE HEUS

ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc.

Farmers Cooperative Company

Dairy Feed Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Enhanced Milk Yield

Dairy feed sector has established its dominance as a pivotal player within the global cattle feed market, commanding a significant share of over 60%. This commanding position can be attributed to a confluence of compelling factors. Heightened competition among industry players has fostered a climate of innovation, driving manufacturers to devise cutting-edge feed formulations that are tailored for enhanced milk yield and the holistic well-being of cattle.

The markets in North America have emerged as the leader, exerting substantial influence by commanding a share of more than 34% of the global revenue in the cattle feed market. The region's commanding position is primarily attributed to the escalating consumption of meat, notably prevalent in the United States.

Cherry Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due toReduce Sourcing and Logistics Costs

Corn stands out as the predominant ingredient within the cattle feed market, occupying a commanding position by constituting over 26% of global cattle feed formulations and usage. Esteemed players such as Cargill, Inc. and BASF SE, renowned for their substantial roles in grain production, have strategically woven themselves into the supply chain.

Regional markets in Spain and Germany have emerged as pivotal markets, contributing significantly to the regional landscape in the cattle feed market. Particularly, Germany's influence is bolstered by the presence of an impressive network of 330 feed mills, a factor poised to support and propel market growth throughout Europe actively.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the cattle feed market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Cattle Feed Market

DSM revealed its acquisition plans in 2022, targeting Prodap, a prominent Brazilian entity specializing in animal nutrition and technology solutions, in a strategic move that underscores its commitment to advancing animal farming practices. This acquisition aims to amalgamate Prodap's diverse portfolio, featuring technology advancements, consulting expertise, and tailor-made nutritional solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability within animal farming operations.

In 2022, a significant collaborative effort was formed between Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Royal DSM. This dynamic partnership is driven by a shared determination to address climate change and curtail greenhouse gas emissions stemming from agricultural activities.

Key Questions Answered in Cattle Feed Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

