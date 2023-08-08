Faded Memories with Marleah Brings Laser Tattoo Removal to Kenosha, Wisconsin Featuring the Astanza Duality

KENOSHA, Wis., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faded Memories with Marleah is now offering laser tattoo removal services featuring the Astanza Duality, an advanced medical-grade laser. Faded Memories with Marleah is part of Dead Set Ink, a popular tattoo and piercing studio in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



As a laser tattoo removal provider working alongside a tattoo studio, Faded Memories with Marleah understands tattoos and tattoo removal go better together. Whether you’re looking for full removal, partial fading, or preparation for a tattoo modification or cover-up, they offer a variety of tattooing and laser tattoo removal services with their state-of-the-art technology.

Faded Memories with Marleah uses the Astanza Duality , a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser machine, known for its advanced capabilities. Compared to other tattoo removal methods, laser tattoo removal with the Duality is a safe, effective, and non-invasive procedure that guarantees results. Laser practitioners at Faded Memories with Marleah have the training and experience to handle advanced laser technology, ensuring each client gets the results they’re looking for.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring laser tattoo removal to our community in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and surrounding areas,” says Marleah Karaway, owner of Faded Memories with Marleah. “With the Astanza Duality, we feel confident in providing the best laser treatments for anyone with tattoo regret.”

As an aesthetic laser business interested in educating their community about the benefits of laser tattoo removal, Faded Memories with Marleah is celebrating National Tattoo Removal Day on August 14th. This national holiday promotes awareness about laser tattoo removal, honors practitioners, and encourages anyone with an unwanted tattoo to pursue treatment. To celebrate, Faded Memories with Marleah is offering 25% off any treatments that are booked before August 14th.

About Faded Memories with Marleah

Faded Memories with Marleah is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve with the latest and greatest technology in the tattoo removal industry. They offer exceptional service and strive to exceed the expectations of their clients. Clients can also work with the talented tattoo artists at Dead Set Ink for cover-ups and custom body art pieces.

Contact Faded Memories with Marleah today to take advantage of their complimentary consultations and 25% off discount for treatments in celebration of National Tattoo Removal Day. Call them at (262) 854-5145 or visit their website at www.deadsetink.com/faded-memories-with-marleah/ . Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. Faded Memories with Marleah is located at 7400 60th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53142.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity , Duality , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPro YELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience , which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Clinical Support. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business support. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work ™ and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.