Michigan Health Information Network Selected as Inaugural AWS State and Local Government Champion

The Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN) has been honored as an AWS State and Local Government (SLG) Champion by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This recognition highlights MiHIN's outstanding contributions and innovative use of AWS cloud services to advance healthcare information exchange and improve health outcomes for Michigan residents.

MiHIN is a non-profit, public-private collaboration that facilitates the secure exchange of health information among healthcare providers, payers, and other stakeholders to enhance patient care, reduce costs, and streamline healthcare operations. The network consists of over 880 unique legal entities, representing 148 hospitals, 665 outpatient facilities, 298 skilled nursing facilities, 44 physician organizations, and over 5,600 care entities and has received over 8.3 billion cumulative messages to date.

"MiHIN routes information for more than 13 million patients and participating hospitals, sending notifications for approximately 99 percent of all admissions in the state,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, Executive Director of MiHIN. “We transitioned from physical data centers to the cloud in 2015 to improve cybersecurity controls and increase flexibility. In 2019, we transitioned from a monolithic stack to a cloud-native approach on AWS, which has allowed us to scale cost-effectively.”

The adoption of AWS cloud services has empowered MiHIN to modernize its healthcare infrastructure. “We have improved efficiency and deliver more patient-centric services while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance,” said Dr. Pletcher. “We are thrilled to be named an AWS State and Local Government Champion. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team has taken to harness the power of AWS and create a seamless and secure health information exchange infrastructure for Michigan.”

MiHIN is embracing Amazon Neptune as its next major transition, alongside the serverless technology in use. By doing so, the organization aims to tackle the widespread fragmentation in U.S. healthcare and social programs. The goal is to establish a patient-centric offering that effectively reduces information overload, enables seamless interoperability at scale and creates a more streamlined and contextually relevant experience for patients.

“AWS is proud to recognize the Michigan Health Information Network as a luminary of state and local government technology,” said Kim Majerus, Vice President of Global Education and U.S. State and Local Government at AWS. “MiHIN has demonstrated its commitment to harnessing technology for the betterment of healthcare services throughout the state. Their commitment to innovation and dedication to improving healthcare outcomes is commendable and we are proud to recognize them in the inaugural cohort of AWS SLG Champions.”

The AWS SLG Champions program recognizes, celebrates, and supports organizations driving digital transformation with cloud computing. The purpose of the program is to acknowledge customers that have used AWS products and services in innovative ways to improve the service to their communities. The organizations selected to receive this award share the mission to transform and advance state and local government to better serve their constituents.

