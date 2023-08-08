Queer Sorcerers’ Love Transcends Death in New Dark Fantasy, TIME AND SOUL

Charleston, SC, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorcerers Tir and Eva have loved each other across eons and lifetimes. No matter what bodies they inhabit when they reincarnate, no matter what evil forces stand in their way, they always find each other. But when Eva awakens for the first time in a female body, she must grapple with her sense of self—and with where this change puts her relationship with Tir.

Thrown into the mix is the mysterious dark fairy, Edward, who, despite his unknown origins, remains life after life the couple’s greatest foe. Eva and Tir will face every test of their love, along with a vast and cosmic collection of external threats: parasites, dragons, time travel plots, and universe-destroying threats.

With a journey that hurtles across space, sends its protagonists in and out of history, and conjures a delightfully bewildering kind of magic, Time and Soul is an absolutely epic work of queer fantasy. Fans of novels with a sheer kaleidoscope of plot elements will delight in the array of powers Eva and Tir put on display, the wildly colorful landscapes, the genre-straddling nature of the narrative, and the complexity of the journey. The book is also a fantastically honest portrayal of queer love that will connect with a broad range of readers, but will especially make lesbian and trans lesbian fans feel seen.

Time and Soul is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Website: https://genevievehuffman.com/

Instagram: genevieve_huffman

About the Author:

Genevieve Huffman is a non-binary speech therapist. Passionate about elevating trans voices, both her writing and therapy work focus on amplifying the trans experience through gender-affirming narratives. Genevieve received her B.A. in linguistics from UC Davis, and she also holds a M.S. in communication sciences and disorders from the University of Redlands. A California resident, she lives with her wife and three cats, enjoying walks through nature, yoga and barre classes, and working on her next compelling piece of inclusive fiction.

