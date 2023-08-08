DAUGHTER OF A SOCIOPATH Explores The Pain of Growing Up With A Sociopathic Mother

Charleston, SC, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lived experience of having a diagnosed sociopath for a mother is rare. In this close-to-the-chest memoir, author Caren Sun exposes—in a chronological timeline—the effect her mother’s illness had on her self image, self-worth, and childhood.

Taking care to walk the reader through each significant interaction, Daughter of a Sociopath chronicles how the author’s mother took each opportunity to fail at claiming responsibility and showing kindness, care, and love.

“The book is about the damage done by a woman who was utterly incapable of loving another human being. She had a miserable childhood and inflicted her anger on her children.”

Readers interested in memoirs, mental illnesses, and traumatic childhood stories will resonate with the narrative in Daughter of a Sociopath. Baby Boomers will enjoy the book for its relevant timeline to their lives.

Daughter of a Sociopath is shocking and very unique as memoirs come. It combines the facts of the author’s life with her deep, emotional scars for a tragically beautiful peek into a rarely-seen or discussed trauma.

Author Caren says, “Those with decent parents will feel fortunate. Anyone who had a freak for a mother will appreciate the book.”

Daughter of a Sociopath is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Caren Sun is a graduate of Florida State University and lives alone in Southern California. Like her siblings, she never married or had children. The inspiration to write her story happened during the pandemic lockdown after reading an interview of a very famous woman. This woman believes that everyone loves their mother. Daughter of a Sociopath will definitely invalidate that presumption.

