Electrocoating Market Estimated to Reach $5.0 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electrocoating Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Electrocoating considered in the study is a process in which electrically charged particles are deposited out of a water suspension to coat a conductive part. During the electrocoating process, paint is applied to a part to produce a uniform film thickness that is regulated by the amount of voltage applied. As the name indicates, electrocoating forms a coating film by using electricity. It is far more efficient than spray coating. This is an eco-friendly coating technology that can use approximately 95% or more of the paint used to form a coating film. The paint particles are positively charged. A coating film can be deposited efficiently all over an auto body by charging electricity. The coating efficiency of general spray coating is 40 to 70%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29663206

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electrocoating Market”

257- Market Data Tables

47- Figures

237- Pages

List of Key Players in Electrocoating Market:

PPG Industries, Inc. (US) Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd. (US) BASF SE (Germany) The Sherwin Willaims Company (US) Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd (Taiwan) KCC Corporation (South Korea) Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan) B.L.Downey Company LLC (US) Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd (England) Therma-Tronx-X, Inc. (US) Parker Trutec, Inc (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Electrocoating Market:

Drivers: Stricter environmental regulations to propel the market growth Restraints: High capital cost of electrocoating to restrict the market growth Opportunity: Growing demand from agricultural equipment application to create lucrative opportunities for the market

Key Findings of the Study:

Cathodic epoxy accounts for a significant market share in terms of value and volume. Passenger cars application segment dominated the electrocoating market, in terms of value and volume Asia Pacific to be the second-fastest-growing region in the electrocoating market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=29663206

Developed countries including Germany, the US, and Japan are focusing on increasing the use of environment-friendly products. Regulatory legislation imposed by the EU and other countries such as the US, India, and Japan are expected to increase the use of electrocoating, primarily in the automotive & transportation end-use industry. The EU legislation sets mandatory emission reduction targets for new cars for improvements in fuel economy and the reduction of CO2 emissions. Owing to very less or no HAP or VOC emissions during the electrocoating process, many product manufacturers have moved to e-coats for their applications. This also helps in product recycling and less hazardous waste generation during recycling, thus meeting the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). This will play a major role in improving the application areas of e-coats and further increasing their market in the future.

The US has also imposed stricter Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and tailpipe emission standards for the automobile sector. The proposed mandate raised CAFÉ standards to 39 mpg for passenger cars by 2016 and 54.5 mpg by 2025. China and Japan have also announced vehicle fuel economy regulations. Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa are expected to initiate similar measures in the near future.

Different types of electrocoating include cathodic epoxy, cathodic acrylic and anodic. Cathodic epoxy electrocoating is the most widely used electrocoating across the globe. This is attributed to the high demand from passenger cars, commercial vehicles, automotive parts & accessories, heavy duty equipment, appliances, and other end-use applications.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=29663206

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in electrocoating market in 2020. This owns to factor as the region consists of countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc. which have well-established automotive sectors which are major users of electrocoating. For instance, as per the 2021 report of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association on global vehicle production from 74 million units, China produced a maximum share of 32% while Japan & Korea produced 16%. Also, as per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturing, the global production volume of vehicles increased to 57 million in 2021 from 52 million in 2020, with Asia accounting for 50% of production. Hence, as electrocoating applications are used mostly used in automotive vehicles like in passenger, a commercial for their parts and accessories, so the growing volume of automotive production in Asia-Pacific will increase the demand for electrocoating in the region, thereby positively impacting the growth of electrocoating industry.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: