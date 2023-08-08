United Language Group Achieves Multiple ISO Standard Recertifications

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ULG continues to lead the language services industry with multiple global certifications, demonstrating its commitment to delivering quality translation services and supporting the complex needs of its regulated clients.

ULG’s Translation Business Unit recently achieved recertification for compliance with three separate management system standards: ISO 13485:2016, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013. ULG was also recertified as compliant to ISO17100:2015 Translation Services-Requirements for Translation Services.

"Achieving these certifications to ISO standards is a true testament to the integrity and commitment of our team," said Sarah Siler-LaFave, Executive Vice President of ULG's Translation Business Unit. "Our processes meet the highest quality and information security standards. Robust auditing verifies our ability to meet those standards with consistency and reliability, enabling us to excel in the delivery of high quality, secure translation services. This is especially important to our Life Sciences clients who require the strictest care in ensuring translation accuracy and delivery efficiency.”

These certifications were awarded after an extensive audit process by NSF-ISR, an accredited

certification body, verifying that ULG both implemented and maintained an effective system for ensuring the utmost quality while managing security risks and regulatory requirements.

Elaine McDonogh, ULG’s Vice President of Quality, mentions the value to customers: “With our multiple certifications, our clients can rest easy knowing that their data is in the best of hands with our translation team. We’re proud to be able to create efficient language solutions that drive results because we have implemented rigorous processes.”

ULG’s current ISO certifications include:

ISO 13485: 2016 - Medical devices — Quality management systems — Requirements for regulatory purposes

ISO 9001:2015 - Quality management systems — Requirements

ISO 27001: 2013 - Information security management systems

ISO 17100: 2015 - Translation Services-Requirements for Translation Services





Achieving these certifications positions ULG's team as a trusted partner for businesses looking for secure and reliable language solutions. For more information about their translation expertise please visit www.unitedlanguagegroup.com.

About United Language Group

For over 20 years, United Language Group has provided the language services required to overcome language barriers in a global marketplace. As a language solutions partner built on quality processes and linguistic expertise, ULG is one of the world’s largest and most innovative translation, localization, and interpreting providers. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.