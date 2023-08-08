ESP Logistics Technology (“ESP”) Has Subsequent Closing on $5.0m Series A Round with A1 Group of Companies (“A1 Group”) As Investor

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESP Logistics Technology, a company dedicated to solving global supply chain problems through its cloud-based geospatial platform, announced that it completed an additional closing on its Series A financing. A1 Group, a company with extensive US-based logistics and supply chain operations, has invested in ESP, substantially closing out the Series A round.



“We are excited to have A1 join us as an investor and customer and are looking forward to working with Bill Peratt, CEO of A1 Group, to drive widespread adoption of the platform,” stated Dan Pimentel, Co-Founder and President of ESP. “Bill and the A1 team clearly saw the potential ESP had in driving efficiencies through the creation of an interconnected digital network. ESP enables transparency, standardization, and advanced analytics across all supply chain providers, thereby creating a powerful tool that can predict disruption and recommend solutions.”

“With our extensive experience as operators in the logistics industry, we understand the benefit of networking data across supply chain providers,” stated Bill Peratt, “We see the ESP platform helping us to drive operational efficiencies while at the same time providing our customers with insights into the flow of their goods through the global supply chain.”

Everything in the world occupies space and time. The ability to track a person, truck, container, chassis, ship or carton through time and space has increased exponentially through technology, putting ESP at the nexus of the right time and place for ESP’s space and time network. “The ESP platform provides capabilities that enable predictive analytics, anticipation of problems with the flow of goods and the ability to take corrective action in the supply chain,” Brian Smith, Co-Founder and CPO.

About ESP Logistics Technology

ESP’s mission is to connect the global supply chain through its cloud-based geospatial platform, exponentially increasing productivity via real-time location intelligence and end-to-end visibility while reducing the environmental impact of the movement. ESP was formed through a partnership with Esri and Gannett Fleming. More information about ESP can be found at www.esplogisticstech.com.

About A1 Group of Companies

Since A1’s creation, the mission has been simple. Through the deployment of innovative solutions, A1 has served clients across the nation, able to meet every demand with ease and efficiency. A1’s vision is to provide a simple and efficient solution to supply chain networks. Reliable and fast services are key components of our operation, and we develop a simple solution for all of our customers to ensure top quality services at all times.

