Rubrik Ranks #9 on the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 List

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced that Forbes has recognized the company in the top 10 on the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 List, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. This is Rubrik’s seventh consecutive year being named to the Forbes Cloud 100. The list is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .



"The world’s data is under attack. Our customers trust Rubrik to not only secure their data, but to achieve business resiliency so that when the inevitable cyberattack happens, their operations can continue without interruption,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. "We believe this recognition underscores Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data and we are honored to be among the top 10 private companies in the world recognized on this prestigious list.”

For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”

This top 10 ranking comes on the heels of several notable Rubrik recognitions and milestones. Today, Rubrik announced that it acquired Laminar , a leading data security posture management (DSPM) platform, to create the industry’s first complete cyber resilience offering of its kind by bringing together cyber recovery and cyber posture across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS.

Over the past year, the company achieved $500 Million in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and now serves more than 5,000 customers globally. Rubrik strengthened its leadership team with the addition of two board appointments: former Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson as Lead Independent Director, and former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin as a board member.

The company continued to make waves by partnering with market-leading organizations to build advanced data security solutions, such as Rubrik Security Cloud’s generative AI integration with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI, as well as Rubrik’s partnership with Zscaler to develop the industry’s first double extortion ransomware solution. Moreover, Rubrik formed its CISO Advisory Board chaired by Chris Krebs, launched its second Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report , and unveiled an industry-first $10M Ransomware Recovery Warranty .

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik . on LinkedIn.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has $20 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 45 licensed local editions in 76 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we’ve invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world’s most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Anthropic, Cohere, Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, and Tokyo. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

