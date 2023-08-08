Phosphorus Cybersecurity Appoints Sonu Shankar to Chief Strategy Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus, the leading provider of unified security management and breach prevention for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced the appointment of Sonu Shankar to Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO, Shankar will serve on the executive leadership team where he will lead the company’s business strategy, corporate development, technology roadmap, industry and government relations, and investor relations.



Shankar is an experienced cybersecurity and IT executive, who previously served as Phosphorus’s Vice President of Product Management. In this position, he played a key role in developing the company’s patented Unified xIoT Security Management Platform into an established industry leader, with recognitions by top analyst firms like Gartner and key industry awards, including the SINET16 Innovator Award. Throughout his tenure as VP, Shankar has introduced numerous innovations into the Phosphorus platform and has helped build the company’s brand and market reputation among thought leaders, as well as technology and investment industries.

“Sonu is a tremendous asset to our organization, and we’re excited to have him move up to a senior leadership position where he will play a pivotal role in our company’s growth and development, as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible for proactive xIoT security,” said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus. “His efforts in shaping our flagship product are a key reason why we have achieved the market-leading position we hold today. As our new chief strategy officer, he will play an even bigger role in the company, by leading our corporate development and strategy across all of our constituencies.”

“Phosphorus is redefining proactive security management and breach prevention for asset-centric cyber-physical systems by delivering disruptive technology that empowers companies to find, manage, and protect their IoT, OT, IoMT, and IIoT estates,” said Shankar. “We are shaping the way the market solves the most critical xIoT cybersecurity problems and I’m excited to continue to contribute to our success.”

Shankar has over 15 years of senior leadership experience in the cybersecurity industry. Prior to joining Phosphorus, he served as the Head of XDR Product at Arctic Wolf, in addition to earlier leadership roles at Box and Cisco, where he focused on trustworthy technologies, threat detection, and cybersecurity strategy. He began his security career as a Researcher at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Shankar holds an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and an undergraduate degree in Computer Engineering from Texas A&M University.

For more information about Phosphorus, visit www.phosphorus.io , or see us at upcoming conferences such as Black Hat and DEF CON .

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xIoT security management and breach prevention platform for the xTended Internet of Things. Designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored world of Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform delivers attack surface management across every industry vertical, providing intelligent active discovery and risk assessment, hardening and remediation, and detection and response. It brings enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical system in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IoMT, and IIoT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io .



