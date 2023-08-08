Beauty Devices Market Set to Soar Past USD 58.17 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Beauty Devices market , increased rise in demand for multifunctional beauty devices, integration of smart technology and connectivity features, increasing focus on clean and sustainable beauty devices, growing popularity of LED and light therapy devices, emergence of AI-powered skincare devices, adoption of microcurrent and radiofrequency technology, demand for portable and travel-friendly beauty devices, expanding market for hair removal and hair growth devices, rising popularity of home-based beauty treatments, advancements in skincare technology and product formulations are the market trends promoting the growth.

Beauty devices are electronic devices that are used to improve the appearance of the skin, hair, and nails. They can be used to cleanse, exfoliate, tone, lift, and remove hair. Beauty devices are becoming increasingly popular as consumers look for ways to achieve professional-grade results at home.

Prominent Players in Beauty Devices Market

L'Oréal

Panasonic

Nu Skin Enterprises

TRIA Beauty

Home Skinovations

Carol Cole Company

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips

YA-MAN

MTG

Conair

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

FOREO

Sciton

Lumenis

Syneron Medical

AmorePacific

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido

Skincare Devices Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Skincare devices dominated the global market owing to its high demand for skincare solutions. It is also increasingly seeking personalized skin care solutions tailored to their specific skin concerns. Skin care devices provide customizable options and allow users to address their unique skin conditions, making them highly sought after in the market.

Skincare is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, skincare is the leading segment due to the demand for anti-aging solutions. In addition, consumers are becoming more conscious of their skin health and overall well-being. The skin care application segment includes devices that promote healthy skin by offering deep cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration. As consumers prioritize skin health, these devices become essential in their beauty routines, contributing to sales growth.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the high disposable income. The region has a well-developed beauty industry, including cosmetic brands, beauty retailers, salons, and spas. The region's strong beauty culture and influence create a conducive environment for the adoption and promotion of beauty devices, leading to market dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Beauty Devices market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Beauty Devices.

Key Developments in Beauty Devices Market

In February 2023, L'Oréal acquired ModiFace, a leading augmented reality (AR) company that specializes in beauty. The acquisition will help L'Oréal to create more personalized and immersive beauty experiences for its customers.

In March 2023, Nu Skin Enterprises acquired Cynosure, a leading provider of aesthetic laser and energy-based devices. The acquisition will help Nu Skin to expand its portfolio of beauty devices and enter the growing aesthetic market.

Key Questions Answered in Beauty Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

