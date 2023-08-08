Jellies and Gummies Market to Worth USD 42278.6 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the jellies and gummies market is undergoing robust expansion, predominantly attributed to influential factors. Among these the escalating global vegan demographic, whose preferences drive the demand for plant-based alternatives, catalyzing the market's growth trajectory.
Browse in-depth TOC on the "Jellies and Gummies Market"
- Pages - 157
- Tables - 59
- Figures – 75
Get sample copy of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/jellies-and-gummies-market
A confluence of compelling factors propels anticipated growth in the jellies and gummies market. Particularly, there is a burgeoning demand for gummies that offer functional and fortified attributes, responding to consumers' increasing focus on holistic well-being. This trend is further bolstered by the availability of gummy supplements across various flavors, catering to those seeking a harmonious blend of taste and health benefits.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 33123.4 Million
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 42278.6 Million
|CAGR
|4%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|
Prominent Players in the Jellies and Gummies Market
- Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.
- Arcor SAIC
- Ferrara Candy Company
- Haribo GmbH & Co. KG
- Jelly Belly Candy Company
- Just Born Quality Confections
- Kervan Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- Lindt & Sprüngli AG
- Mars, Inc.
- Meiji Co., Ltd.
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- Morinaga & Co., Ltd.
- Nestlé SA
- Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.
- Ritter GmbH & Co. KG
- Royal Fassin BV
- Smarties Candy Company
- The Hershey Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Trolli GmbH
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/jellies-and-gummies-market
Berries Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Heightened Awareness of Health Considerations among Consumers
Berries segment emerged as the dominant category, capturing the largest market share at 27.3% in the jellies and gummies market. This prominence can be attributed to a notable upswing in berry consumption, a trend propelled by consumers' heightened awareness of health considerations. Berries have garnered immense popularity due to their myriad health benefits, boasting attributes such as elevated antioxidant levels, abundant fiber content, anti-inflammatory properties, skin-enhancing qualities, and an appealing taste profile.
The markets in North America are poised to exert a significant influence on the jellies and gummies market expansion, with several pivotal factors anticipated to drive its growth. The region's commitment to flavor innovation is particularly noteworthy, a dynamic set to infuse fresh excitement and consumer appeal into the market.
Cherry Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Robust and Nutrient-Rich Seafood Experience
Cherry segment is poised to exhibit the most rapid expansion with a CAGR of 3.8% over the anticipated forecast period in the jellies and gummies market. This notable surge in growth can be attributed to the continuous evolution of cherry-based products, marked by innovative modifications in design, style, and overall aesthetic appeal.
Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are poised to emerge as the swiftest-growing sector within the global jellies and gummies market. This growth trajectory is anticipated to be propelled by a burgeoning consumer appetite for naturally flavored jellies and gummies during the forecast period.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the jellies and gummies market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in the Jellies and Gummies Market
- In 2022, Amway Corp. India made a significant stride in the nutrition supplement industry by unveiling a range of stylish, appealing, and user-friendly formats under its prominent brand Nutrilite. These innovative offerings include delightful candies and easily dissolvable jelly strips, catering to consumers' preferences for convenience and flavor.
- In 2022, a groundbreaking product was introduced in the candy market – Jelly Drops. This remarkable candy, designed to aid in hydration, has garnered attention, especially within the United States. Comprising an impressive 95% water content, enriched with essential electrolytes, and devoid of added sugars, Jelly Drops have rapidly gained traction, notably among the elderly demographic, particularly those affected by Alzheimer's. This product's potential to address a critical health need while simultaneously satisfying taste preferences underscores its substantial impact on the market and the lives of its consumers.
Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/jellies-and-gummies-market
Key Questions Answered in Jellies and Gummies Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:
Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market
About Us:
SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.
Address:
1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Phone:
USA (+1) 617-230-0741
Email: sales@skyquestt.com