DEADLINE ALERT for FUTU, DZSI, and NVCR: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU )

Class Period: April 27, 2020 – May 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 11, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Futu’s business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Futu Holdings shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI )

Class Period: March 10, 2023 – May 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 14, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a DZS shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR )

Class Period: January 5, 2023 – June 5, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results—that the overwhelmingly positive way that the Company described them was only a half-truth at best given that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (2) as a result, the Company’s business prospects, effectiveness of its products, and ultimately the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a NovoCure shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

