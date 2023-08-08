Hydrogen Infrastructure Market to Reach $13.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Hydrogen Infrastructure Market by Production (Steam Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis, and Others), Storage (Compression, Liquefaction, and Material Based), and by Delivery (Transportation, Refinery, Power Generation, and Hydrogen Refueling Stations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global hydrogen infrastructure industry generated $4.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $13.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2032.



The global hydrogen infrastructure market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing global focus on decarbonization and the transition to clean energy sources. As governments and industries invest heavily in hydrogen technologies, the demand for robust infrastructure, including production, storage, transportation, and distribution facilities, is surging. This presents lucrative opportunities for companies involved in the hydrogen value chain, such as technology providers, engineering firms, and equipment manufacturers, to capitalize on the growing market and establish themselves as key players in the sustainable energy landscape. However, challenges related to high initial costs and regulatory frameworks must be addressed to fully unlock the market's potential.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/166197

Prime determinants of growth

The global hydrogen infrastructure market is driven by decarbonization efforts, its versatility in various sectors, supportive policies, and emissions-free attributes. However, high production and infrastructure costs, safety concerns, and substantial upfront investments act as restraints. Continuous technological innovation, international collaboration, market maturation, and decentralized production present opportunities to overcome these challenges, leading to breakthroughs, cost reductions, and wider adoption of hydrogen-based solutions. As governments and policymakers worldwide implement supportive measures and industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, hydrogen's role as a clean and versatile energy carrier is expected to significantly contribute to the global transition away from fossil fuels.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $13.5 billion CAGR 10.0% No. of Pages in Report 348 Segments covered Production, Storage, Delivery, and Region Drivers Energy storage & security Energy Transition & climate change policies Clean energy source & high energy density of hydrogen Opportunities Technological advancements for building infrastructure and collaboration Economic development & decarbonization Restraints High cost & low production efficiency Storage challenges & safety concerns High investment costs & low availability of feedstock

The steam methane reformation segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on production, the steam methane reformation (SMR) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen infrastructure market. It is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the projection years. Advancements in SMR technology, including improvements in reactor design, catalyst technology, and heat recovery systems, have made SMR more efficient, reducing the cost and environmental impact of hydrogen production and leading to the growth of the segment.

Procure Complete Report (348 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/hydrogen-infrastructure-market

The compression segment is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period

Based on storage, the pressurized compression segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global hydrogen infrastructure market. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the projection years. Hydrogen can be compressed using various methods such as reciprocating compressors, diaphragm compressors, and centrifugal compressors. The compression process consumes energy, so it is essential to use efficient compression technologies to minimize energy losses.

The transportation segment is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period

Based on delivery, the power generation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global hydrogen infrastructure market revenue. However, the transportation segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.3% during the projection years. Transportation and hydrogen infrastructure are closely interconnected, as hydrogen has the potential to revolutionize the way we power vehicles and transport goods.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-infrastructure-market/purchase-options

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen infrastructure market revenue. The same region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific region has been actively investing in hydrogen infrastructure development, recognizing the potential of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy carrier. Several countries in the region have formulated hydrogen strategies and initiatives to promote hydrogen production, distribution, and utilization.

Leading Market Players: -

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Nel Hydrogen ASA

Plug Power, Inc.

Shell plc

ITM Power plc

Ballard Power Systems

McPhy Energy

Cummins, Inc.

Engie SA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hydrogen infrastructure market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Trending Reports in Hydrogen Infrastructure Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

LNG Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2032

Water as a fuel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032

Clean Hydrogen Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Decarbonised Fuel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032

Cryogenic Fuels Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.