Agriculture Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s analysis, the agriculture market is projected to expand to $19,007.8 billion by 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. With the global population anticipated to reach 10 billion by 2050, the rising number of people will result in higher food demand.



Agriculture companies are anticipated to expand their presence and operations in response to the growing demand from farming activities, aiming to capitalize on this opportunity for significant growth.

1. Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2023





As per the cannabis cultivation global market report 2023, the cannabis cultivation market is projected to reach $286.89 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The increasing adoption of cannabis for treating chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the cannabis cultivation market in the foreseeable future.

2. Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023





In the commercial greenhouse market, there is a surge in popularity for key trends centered around technological innovations, as per the commercial greenhouse global market report 2023. These include artificial intelligence, automated irrigation systems, pH sensors, and climate control software. Indoor farmers are leveraging these advanced technologies to address various challenges.

3. Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2023





According to the crop monitoring global market report 2023, the crop monitoring market is forecasted to expand to $5.26 billion by 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for smart agriculture and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the agriculture sector. These factors are expected to drive the advancement of the crop monitoring market in the forecast period.

4. Field Device Management Global Market Report 2023





The field device management market is anticipated to reach $2.78 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, as per TBRC’s analysis. The growth of smart factories is expected to be a key driver, propelling the expansion of the field device management market in the coming years.

5. Forage Seeds Global Market Report 2023





A prominent trend in the forage seeds market is the introduction of premier forages, as highlighted in the forage seeds global market report 2023. Leading companies within the forage seeds sector are concentrating their efforts on introducing high-quality forage options to cater to consumer demands and strengthen their market position.

6. Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2023





As per the insect growth regulator global market report 2023, the insect growth regulators market is witnessing a significant trend of high adoption of modern technologies. Various advanced technologies are being utilized for crop protection, aiming to prevent and minimize crop losses caused by pests both in the field and during storage. This growing utilization of modern technologies is driving the popularity of insect growth regulators in the agricultural sector.

7. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2023





The integrated pest management (IPM) market is projected to expand to $173.51 billion by 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, according to TBRC’s analysis. The growth of the IPM market is expected to be driven by an increase in the pest population, which can be attributed to climate change. As a result, there is a growing demand for integrated pest management solutions to address the challenges posed by pests, contributing to the market's future growth.

8. Molasses Global Market Report 2023





TBRC in its analysis forecasts the molasses market to experience significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing import and export activities resulting from the growing global applications of molasses. This versatile product finds application in various industries. The widespread use of molasses has led to substantial demand worldwide, prompting companies to actively engage in import and export activities to meet the rising market demands.

9. Mushroom Global Market Report 2023





As per the mushroom global market report 2023, the mushroom market is projected to reach $90.88 billion by 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth of the mushroom market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for a vegan diet. A vegan or plant-based diet, which excludes all animal products, meat, dairy, and eggs, has been gaining popularity, leading to a surge in the consumption of mushrooms as a meat alternative and nutritious addition to plant-based meals.

10. Oilseeds Global Market Report 2023





The oilseeds global market report 2023 forecast the market size to expand to $378.56 billion by 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. As of 2022, North America held the leading position as the largest region in the oilseeds market. The continued growth of the oilseeds industry is driven by increasing demand for vegetable oils, protein-rich meals for animal feed, and various other applications in the food and industrial sectors.

11. Oyster Mushroom Cultivation Global Market Report 2023





As per the oyster mushroom cultivation global market report 2023, the market is forecasted to reach $3.55 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth of the oyster mushroom cultivation market is expected to be driven by a significant increase in the production and cultivation of mushrooms. As the demand for oyster mushrooms rises, the market is poised for expansion, presenting opportunities for growth and development in the coming years.

