Wall Scanner Market Set to Soar Past USD 71.10 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Wall Scanner market , increasing use of radar-based wall scanners, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, development of compact and portable wall scanners, growing popularity of multi-functional wall scanners, adoption of wireless and Bluetooth-enabled wall scanners, emergence of smartphone app-controlled wall scanners, integration of advanced imaging technologies such as thermal imaging and 3D mapping, focus on user-friendly interfaces and intuitive operation, integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features in wall scanning devices, rising demand for wall scanners with long-range detection capabilities are the market trends promoting the growth.

A wall scanner is a device that uses sound waves or electromagnetic radiation to detect objects behind walls. It is used to find studs, pipes, electrical wires, and other hidden objects in walls. Wall scanners are used by homeowners, contractors, and electricians to avoid damaging hidden objects during home improvement projects.

Prominent Players in Wall Scanner Market

Bosch

Fluke

Klein Tools

Milwaukee Tool

Ridgid

Stanley Black & Decker

Teslong

Trotec

Uni-Trend

Wagner Meters

AdirPro

Alpha Tools

DeWalt

General Tools

Ground Penetrating Radar

IRWIN Tools

ProSensor

Sentech

SureFire

Wormhole Technology

Multi-detector Scanner Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Multi-detector scanner type dominated the global market owing to its high versatility. With a multi-detector scanner, users can save time and effort by avoiding the need to switch between different devices for different scanning purposes. They offer a streamlined and efficient scanning experience, allowing users to identify and locate various objects behind walls or surfaces quickly.

Construction is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the construction is the leading segment due to the demand for construction. In addition, wall scanners play a crucial role in ensuring building safety and compliance with regulations and codes. They help identify hidden hazards, such as electrical wires or plumbing systems, which need to be avoided during construction or renovation. The construction industry's commitment to safety and adherence to building standards drive the demand for wall scanners.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a thriving construction and infrastructure development sector. The region witnessed numerous commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects that require the use of wall scanners for accurate and efficient construction processes. The high demand for wall scanners in the construction industry drives the market dominance of North America.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Wall Scanner market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Wall Scanner.

Key Developments in Wall Scanner Market

In January 2023, Bosch acquired Teslong, a leading manufacturer of wall scanners in China. The acquisition will help Bosch to expand its presence in the Chinese market and to gain access to Teslong's advanced technologies.

In February 2023, Fluke acquired Klein Tools, a leading manufacturer of electrical and electronic test tools. The acquisition will help Fluke to expand its portfolio of wall scanners and to reach a wider range of customers

