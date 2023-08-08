Centrifugal Turbo Blowers Market to surpass USD 600 Million by 2031,to Expand at a 4.8% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for centrifugal turbo blowers was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation of US$ 403.6 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a slowly expanding 4.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 614.8 million .



The goal of a centrifugal air blower is to maintain a steady flow of air because without it, the temperature in the place would fluctuate and harm the plant and other equipment. The three main categories of centrifugal turbo blowers are magnetic bearing turbo blowers, air bearing turbo blowers, and integrally geared turbo blowers.

Global Centrifugal Turbo Blowers Market: Key Players

A large number of producers, creating a fragmented worldwide environment, dominate the market for centrifugal turbo blowers. Businesses are using cutting-edge tactics like mergers, acquisitions, as well as new product development to seize more prospects.

Key players are gradually providing more sustainable and environmentally friendly goods that are efficient, inventive, and cost-effective. In this market, well-known manufacturers of centrifugal turbo blowers are ACE Turbo, Aerzen, Airtechnic Solutions BV, APG-Neuros, Atlas Copco, Chuan Fan Electric Co., Continental Blower, LLC, Dutair, Howden Group, RAETTS Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., and Spencer Turbine Company. To take advantage of potential income prospects, these competitors are staying current with industry developments for centrifugal turbo blowers.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for centrifugal turbo blowers are:

Atlas Copco, one of the well-known producers of centrifugal turbo blowers, acquired the Cryopump Service as well as the Distribution business of ZEUS Co., Ltd. in 2023.

, a global blower manufacturer, purchased , a top producer of diffused aeration systems and equipment, in to increase its capacity for treating wastewater. In order to expand its selection of air compression and vacuum pumps, Ingersoll Rand Inc. finalized the acquisition of Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems, a part of Tuthill Corporation, in 2021.



Wastewater treatment facilities utilize integrally geared turbo blowers for aeration. While air-bearing turbo blowers are used for raw material pressure conveying, magnetic-bearing turbo blowers are utilized for low-pressure range air.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market value for centrifugal turbo blowers is rising due to the increased focus on lowering operational costs and expanding the use of energy-efficient goods.

Industries including medicine, food, power generation from thermal energy, and fermentation can use centrifugal turbo blowers.

Applications for industrial turbo blowers include metal processing, heat treatment, as well as sludge drying.



Market Trends for Centrifugal Turbo Blowers

Several governments throughout the world are establishing strict laws to promote energy saving. This is increasing demand for goods that save energy, such as centrifugal turbo blowers. In industrial settings, centrifugal turbo blowers are frequently employed to ventilate buildings and remove smoke and odors from manufacturers.

Centrifugal turbo blowers, for example, are frequently used in the water treatment industry, more especially in treatment plants for wastewater. The ventilation needed for biological wastewater treatment is largely provided by centrifugal turbo blowers. The market is expanding as a result of the rising need for clean water.

Centrifugal Turbo Blowers Regional Market Outlook

In the near future, Asia Pacific is set to lead the global scene. Growing energy conservation consciousness and increased automation of industrial processes are driving the regional market for centrifugal turbo blowers.

In Asia Pacific, market statistics are being further fueled by an increase in the use of turbo blowers for wastewater treatment. The expansion of the business in the area is also being aided by growth in the mining as well as chemical sectors.

The market for centrifugal turbo blowers in Europe is expected to grow at a steady rate during the projected period, owing to the region's increased use of environmentally friendly equipment.



Global Centrifugal Turbo Blowers Market Segmentation

By Product Type Integrally Geared Turbo Blowers Magnetic Bearing Turbo Blowers Air Bearing Turbo Blowers

By Power Up to 10 HP 10 HP - 50 HP 51 HP - 100 HP More than 100 HP

By Category Single Stage Multistage

By Pressure Low Pressure (Up to 15 psi) Medium Pressure (15 psi to 50 psi) High Pressure (Above 50 psi)

By Maximum Flow Rate Up to 5000 m3/h 5000 m3/h - 10000 m3/h Above 10000 m3/h

By Application Wastewater Treatment Pneumatic Conveying Flue Gas Desulfurization Others (Fermentation, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Direct Indirect

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



