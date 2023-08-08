When you need 5G service you can rely on, Verizon is there

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s 5G network is once again crowned the most reliable in the nation, according to RootMetrics® State of Mobile Union Report*. This comes on the heels of Verizon’s network being named Most Awarded for Network Quality, 31 Times in a Row by J.D. Power, the voice of the people**, and Verizon’s network being undefeated for overall network performance in 96.8% (121 out of 125) of the metro area tests RootMetrics performed in the first half of 2023***.



These results come as a result of Verizon engineers deploying the newest technology, efficiently using spectrum assets, increasing the capacity of our fiber connections, building in redundancies throughout Verizon’s network for service assurance and relentlessly stress testing every aspect of the network.

“Customers expect their mobile experience to work everywhere and all the time. That is why at Verizon we focus so much on reliability,” said Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “Our engineers are working every day across the country to test the reliability of our network. We obsess over our customers’ experience and are always grateful when those efforts result in recognitions like these.”

Verizon’s network successes underscores a persistent, unyielding focus on innovation and continued investment to provide the very best for Verizon’s customers. Verizon’s award-winning network is grounded on best-in-class spectrum position, extensive fiber ownership, and the incorporation of advanced technologies deployed from the core to the edge. The company’s multi-purpose, network-building formula enables reliable, robust, secure, and high-performing connectivity that can accommodate a variety of use cases including mobility, private 5G networks and business solutions, and fixed wireless access broadband for consumers, businesses and public sector alike.

The results of this national test capture a moment in time of an ever-changing network continuously evolving in this fast-paced environment. Since testing for this report began, Verizon has not slowed down.

Engineers have deployed 5G Ultra Wideband service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity as well as C-band spectrum designed for fast speeds, high capacity and wide coverage. Today more than 222 million people have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service and that number is growing.

Many of these deployments used Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum, designed to provide wide coverage for 5G Ultra Wideband service. Last year, months ahead of schedule, Verizon received access to additional C-band spectrum which it has been deploying aggressively across the country. This year, Verizon will gain access to the remainder of the spectrum they purchased in the auction doubling, and in some cases tripling, the amount of bandwidth available to serve customers. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

spectrum, designed to provide wide coverage for 5G Ultra Wideband service. Last year, months ahead of schedule, Verizon received access to additional C-band spectrum which it has been deploying aggressively across the country. This year, Verizon will gain access to the remainder of the spectrum they purchased in the auction doubling, and in some cases tripling, the amount of bandwidth available to serve customers. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services. Even as engineers provide wireless service in more places, they are also enhancing the service by deploying leading edge, modernized technology in many areas. In states across the country, Engineers have upgraded the hardware in many of the cell sites adding capacity for more data to be used by customers, providing power efficiency, and providing virtualization. This technology milestone allows Verizon to rapidly respond to customers’ varied latency and computing needs, and provides greater flexibility and agility in the introduction of new products and services. The move to a cloud-based, virtualized architecture with standardized interfaces in every part of the network leads to greater flexibility, faster delivery of services, greater scalability, and improved cost efficiency in networks.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections across the nation so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

* Rankings based on the RootMetrics® State of 5G in the US Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

** Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, Southwest, West regions. Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 31st time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2023 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

*** Based on most first place rankings in RootMetrics® 1H 2023 assessments of 125 metros. Experiences may vary. Not an endorsement.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527

Karen.schulz@verizonwireless.com