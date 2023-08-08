Pizza Nova launches limited edition retro merchandise collection

Toronto, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova has launched a limited-edition collection of exclusive merchandise to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. Inspired by retro logos and symbols used by Pizza Nova over the decades, the new merchandise features everything from the iconic “439-0000” phone number and the company’s renowned Colosseum and Leaning Tower of Pisa logo.

The Pizza Nova merch is available online only as of August 8, 2023. It includes t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, trucker hats, beanies, bucket hats, and a red and white checkered apron.

“Since day 1, Pizza Nova has been so much more than just a pizza or food retailer,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Beyond the quality food and service, Pizza Nova is part of a way of life. As we approached our 60th anniversary, many of us felt inspired to create a lineup of merchandise as a way to demonstrate, in fashion and fun designs, that we’re part of a fun and uplifting way of life. I could not be more excited about our retro merchandise. I’m sure our customers will appreciate it.”

Below are a few of the featured items at launch.

Pizza Nova retro t-shirt including a Peace, Love & Pizza message. The T-shirt is loose-fitting and made from 100% cotton, $29.99. (www.pizzanovamerch.com)

Pizza Nova retro crewneck is a soft crewneck featuring Pizza Nova’s instantly recognizable phone number 439-0000, created in honour of its 60th anniversary made from 100% cotton, $54.99. (www.pizzanovamerch.com)

Pizza Nova retro bucket hat is a lightweight, off-white hat featuring iconic Italian landmarks, made from 100% cotton, $42.99. (www.pizzanovamerch.com)

The Pizza Nova branded merchandise is available for a limited time until quantities last at www.pizzanovamerch.com. Customers can also scan the below QR code to shop the entire collection.

-30-

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

Attachments